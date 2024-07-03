iifl-logo-icon 1
Wockhardt Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,457.75
(-1.72%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2,098

1,973

2,575

2,076.34

2,157.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,098

1,973

2,575

2,076.34

2,157.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31

102

9

1,466.44

140.02

Total Income

2,129

2,075

2,584

3,542.78

2,297.07

Total Expenditure

1,972

2,085

2,247

2,073.31

2,051.5

PBIDT

157

-10

337

1,469.47

245.57

Interest

232

226

213

194.45

214.29

PBDT

-75

-236

124

1,275.02

31.28

Depreciation

165

195

188

180.99

163.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

14

10

37

223.08

20.18

Deferred Tax

41

-57

-133

75.51

-40.25

Reported Profit After Tax

-295

-384

32

795.44

-111.91

Minority Interest After NP

-1

-32

18

16.59

5.61

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-294

-352

14

778.85

-117.52

Extra-ordinary Items

-10.79

-190.48

0

1,327.84

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-283.21

-161.52

14

-548.99

-117.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-20.4

-24.42

1.17

70.33

-10.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

72

72

55

55.39

55.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.48

-0.5

13.08

70.77

11.38

PBDTM(%)

-3.57

-11.96

4.81

61.4

1.45

PATM(%)

-14.06

-19.46

1.24

38.3

-5.18

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).

Read More

