Wockhardt Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,098
1,973
2,575
2,076.34
2,157.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,098
1,973
2,575
2,076.34
2,157.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31
102
9
1,466.44
140.02
Total Income
2,129
2,075
2,584
3,542.78
2,297.07
Total Expenditure
1,972
2,085
2,247
2,073.31
2,051.5
PBIDT
157
-10
337
1,469.47
245.57
Interest
232
226
213
194.45
214.29
PBDT
-75
-236
124
1,275.02
31.28
Depreciation
165
195
188
180.99
163.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14
10
37
223.08
20.18
Deferred Tax
41
-57
-133
75.51
-40.25
Reported Profit After Tax
-295
-384
32
795.44
-111.91
Minority Interest After NP
-1
-32
18
16.59
5.61
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-294
-352
14
778.85
-117.52
Extra-ordinary Items
-10.79
-190.48
0
1,327.84
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-283.21
-161.52
14
-548.99
-117.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-20.4
-24.42
1.17
70.33
-10.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
72
72
55
55.39
55.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.48
-0.5
13.08
70.77
11.38
PBDTM(%)
-3.57
-11.96
4.81
61.4
1.45
PATM(%)
-14.06
-19.46
1.24
38.3
-5.18
WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).Read More
