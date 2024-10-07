Wockhardt Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77
72
72
55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,719
1,681
2,140
1,551
Net Worth
1,796
1,753
2,212
1,606
Minority Interest
Debt
2,136
2,013
2,024
2,078
Deferred Tax Liability Net
246
246
229
201
Total Liabilities
4,178
4,012
4,465
3,885
Fixed Assets
2,282
2,448
2,653
2,400
Intangible Assets
Investments
297
297
297
297
Deferred Tax Asset Net
496
496
433
356
Networking Capital
617
734
875
694
Inventories
321
363
387
348
Inventory Days
102.95
128.69
Sundry Debtors
566
551
1,292
955
Debtor Days
343.71
353.16
Other Current Assets
666
786
758
602
Sundry Creditors
-698
-752
-784
-433
Creditor Days
208.57
160.12
Other Current Liabilities
-238
-214
-778
-778
Cash
486
37
207
138
Total Assets
4,178
4,012
4,465
3,885
WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.