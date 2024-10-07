iifl-logo-icon 1
Wockhardt Ltd Balance Sheet

1,401.85
(0.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:34:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

77

72

72

55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,719

1,681

2,140

1,551

Net Worth

1,796

1,753

2,212

1,606

Minority Interest

Debt

2,136

2,013

2,024

2,078

Deferred Tax Liability Net

246

246

229

201

Total Liabilities

4,178

4,012

4,465

3,885

Fixed Assets

2,282

2,448

2,653

2,400

Intangible Assets

Investments

297

297

297

297

Deferred Tax Asset Net

496

496

433

356

Networking Capital

617

734

875

694

Inventories

321

363

387

348

Inventory Days

102.95

128.69

Sundry Debtors

566

551

1,292

955

Debtor Days

343.71

353.16

Other Current Assets

666

786

758

602

Sundry Creditors

-698

-752

-784

-433

Creditor Days

208.57

160.12

Other Current Liabilities

-238

-214

-778

-778

Cash

486

37

207

138

Total Assets

4,178

4,012

4,465

3,885

Wockhardt's antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

Wockhardt's antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

7 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).

Read More

