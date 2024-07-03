Wockhardt Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
1,548
1,401
1,397
1,377
1,274
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,548
1,401
1,397
1,377
1,274
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39
45
38
8
114
Total Income
1,587
1,446
1,435
1,385
1,388
Total Expenditure
1,347
1,450
1,323
1,402
1,442
PBIDT
240
-4
112
-17
-54
Interest
146
150
155
159
143
PBDT
94
-154
-43
-176
-197
Depreciation
109
113
110
122
129
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5
5
11
4
8
Deferred Tax
12
-9
45
37
-52
Reported Profit After Tax
-32
-263
-209
-339
-282
Minority Interest After NP
4
-11
2
-36
-26
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-36
-252
-211
-303
-256
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-52
-8.88
-99
-190.21
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-36
-200
-202.12
-204
-65.79
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.42
0
-14.65
0
-17.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
77
77
72
72
72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.5
-0.28
8.01
-1.23
-4.23
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-2.06
-18.77
-14.96
-24.61
-22.13
