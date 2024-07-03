iifl-logo-icon 1
Wockhardt Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,457.75
(-1.72%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1,548

1,401

1,397

1,377

1,274

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,548

1,401

1,397

1,377

1,274

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39

45

38

8

114

Total Income

1,587

1,446

1,435

1,385

1,388

Total Expenditure

1,347

1,450

1,323

1,402

1,442

PBIDT

240

-4

112

-17

-54

Interest

146

150

155

159

143

PBDT

94

-154

-43

-176

-197

Depreciation

109

113

110

122

129

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5

5

11

4

8

Deferred Tax

12

-9

45

37

-52

Reported Profit After Tax

-32

-263

-209

-339

-282

Minority Interest After NP

4

-11

2

-36

-26

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-36

-252

-211

-303

-256

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-52

-8.88

-99

-190.21

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-36

-200

-202.12

-204

-65.79

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.42

0

-14.65

0

-17.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

77

77

72

72

72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.5

-0.28

8.01

-1.23

-4.23

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-2.06

-18.77

-14.96

-24.61

-22.13

