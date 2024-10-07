Wockhardt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-184
-481
-483.68
103.92
Depreciation
-171
-184
-173.39
-106.24
Tax paid
44
231
158
-35.26
Working capital
197
-66.03
-165.93
-147.06
Other operating items
Operating
-114
-500.03
-665
-184.64
Capital expenditure
307
-210.29
886.89
57.55
Free cash flow
193
-710.32
221.89
-127.09
Equity raised
3,848
1,896.88
2,409.79
2,334.81
Investing
0
-0.26
0.04
0
Financing
1,824
2,280.54
1,762.94
610.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,865
3,466.83
4,394.67
2,818.23
WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).Read More
