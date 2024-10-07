iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wockhardt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,465.65
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wockhardt Ltd

Wockhardt FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-184

-481

-483.68

103.92

Depreciation

-171

-184

-173.39

-106.24

Tax paid

44

231

158

-35.26

Working capital

197

-66.03

-165.93

-147.06

Other operating items

Operating

-114

-500.03

-665

-184.64

Capital expenditure

307

-210.29

886.89

57.55

Free cash flow

193

-710.32

221.89

-127.09

Equity raised

3,848

1,896.88

2,409.79

2,334.81

Investing

0

-0.26

0.04

0

Financing

1,824

2,280.54

1,762.94

610.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,865

3,466.83

4,394.67

2,818.23

Wockhardt : related Articles

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Wockhardt Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.