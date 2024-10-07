iifl-logo-icon 1
Wockhardt Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,388.15
(-3.80%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Wockhardt Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

49.09%

51.99%

51.99%

51.6%

51.6%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

16.51%

11.8%

10.39%

10.43%

10.33%

Non-Institutions

34.39%

36.2%

37.61%

37.96%

38.06%

Total Non-Promoter

50.9%

48%

48%

48.39%

48.39%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.09%

Non-Promoter- 16.51%

Institutions: 16.51%

Non-Institutions: 34.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

7 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).

