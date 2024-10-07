Invest wise with Expert advice
|Nov-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
49.09%
51.99%
51.99%
51.6%
51.6%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
16.51%
11.8%
10.39%
10.43%
10.33%
Non-Institutions
34.39%
36.2%
37.61%
37.96%
38.06%
Total Non-Promoter
50.9%
48%
48%
48.39%
48.39%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
