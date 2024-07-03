iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wockhardt Ltd Quarterly Results

1,483.3
(1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

809

739

700

701

753

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

809

739

700

701

753

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9

30

54

8

24

Total Income

818

769

754

709

777

Total Expenditure

699

648

803

664

681

PBIDT

119

121

-49

45

96

Interest

73

73

73

77

76

PBDT

46

48

-122

-32

20

Depreciation

55

54

58

55

55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3

2

2

3

2

Deferred Tax

4

8

-5

-4

36

Reported Profit After Tax

-16

-16

-177

-86

-73

Minority Interest After NP

6

-2

-8

-3

4

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-22

-14

-169

-83

-77

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-43.51

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-22

-14

-125.49

-83

-77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.47

-0.95

-11.64

-5.75

-5.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

77

77

77

72

72

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.7

16.37

-7

6.41

12.74

PBDTM(%)

5.68

6.49

-17.42

-4.56

2.65

PATM(%)

-1.97

-2.16

-25.28

-12.26

-9.69

Wockhardt's antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

7 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).

