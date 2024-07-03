Wockhardt Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
809
739
700
701
753
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
809
739
700
701
753
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9
30
54
8
24
Total Income
818
769
754
709
777
Total Expenditure
699
648
803
664
681
PBIDT
119
121
-49
45
96
Interest
73
73
73
77
76
PBDT
46
48
-122
-32
20
Depreciation
55
54
58
55
55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3
2
2
3
2
Deferred Tax
4
8
-5
-4
36
Reported Profit After Tax
-16
-16
-177
-86
-73
Minority Interest After NP
6
-2
-8
-3
4
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-22
-14
-169
-83
-77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-43.51
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-22
-14
-125.49
-83
-77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.47
-0.95
-11.64
-5.75
-5.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
77
77
77
72
72
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.7
16.37
-7
6.41
12.74
PBDTM(%)
5.68
6.49
-17.42
-4.56
2.65
PATM(%)
-1.97
-2.16
-25.28
-12.26
-9.69
