|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.27
-4.78
-27.76
-1.93
Op profit growth
-573.01
-152.92
6,404.37
-85.7
EBIT growth
-140.11
166.96
141.35
25.54
Net profit growth
-135.56
-1,091.04
-88.62
210.8
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.22
-2.32
4.18
0.04
EBIT margin
2.19
-6.53
-2.33
-0.69
Net profit margin
-7.55
25.33
-2.43
-15.45
RoCE
1.05
-2.58
-0.93
-0.35
RoNW
-1.68
5.67
-0.62
-4.91
RoA
-0.9
2.5
-0.24
-1.97
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-19.38
62.55
-3.92
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-34.08
39.71
-26.49
-68.5
Book value per share
267.18
304.74
241.26
257.8
Valuation ratios
P/E
-13.61
6.1
-40.6
0
P/CEPS
-7.73
9.61
-6
-9.77
P/B
0.98
1.25
0.65
2.59
EV/EBIDTA
17.58
101.04
33.11
87.66
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-57.89
-63.61
-59.66
9.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
103.73
145.61
141.5
92.56
Inventory days
88.59
100.33
99.17
91.02
Creditor days
-108.11
-107.66
-103.51
-55.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.23
0.71
0.24
0.1
Net debt / equity
0.46
0.7
1.24
0.93
Net debt / op. profit
6.01
-37.8
27.84
1,456.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-39.22
-41.98
-42.31
-45.65
Employee costs
-23.18
-28.17
-26.13
-23.8
Other costs
-28.35
-32.16
-27.36
-30.49
