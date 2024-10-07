iifl-logo-icon 1
Wockhardt Ltd Key Ratios

1,393.15
(-0.81%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:24:59 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.27

-4.78

-27.76

-1.93

Op profit growth

-573.01

-152.92

6,404.37

-85.7

EBIT growth

-140.11

166.96

141.35

25.54

Net profit growth

-135.56

-1,091.04

-88.62

210.8

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.22

-2.32

4.18

0.04

EBIT margin

2.19

-6.53

-2.33

-0.69

Net profit margin

-7.55

25.33

-2.43

-15.45

RoCE

1.05

-2.58

-0.93

-0.35

RoNW

-1.68

5.67

-0.62

-4.91

RoA

-0.9

2.5

-0.24

-1.97

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-19.38

62.55

-3.92

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-34.08

39.71

-26.49

-68.5

Book value per share

267.18

304.74

241.26

257.8

Valuation ratios

P/E

-13.61

6.1

-40.6

0

P/CEPS

-7.73

9.61

-6

-9.77

P/B

0.98

1.25

0.65

2.59

EV/EBIDTA

17.58

101.04

33.11

87.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-57.89

-63.61

-59.66

9.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

103.73

145.61

141.5

92.56

Inventory days

88.59

100.33

99.17

91.02

Creditor days

-108.11

-107.66

-103.51

-55.61

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.23

0.71

0.24

0.1

Net debt / equity

0.46

0.7

1.24

0.93

Net debt / op. profit

6.01

-37.8

27.84

1,456.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-39.22

-41.98

-42.31

-45.65

Employee costs

-23.18

-28.17

-26.13

-23.8

Other costs

-28.35

-32.16

-27.36

-30.49

Wockhardt's antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

Wockhardt’s antibiotic gets Fast Track designation from USFDA

7 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

WCK 6777 is the only once-a-day antibiotic in the global pipeline designated for outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy (OPAT).

