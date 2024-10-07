|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Jun 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|AGM 28/06/2024 Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 The Record date for the purpose of 25th AGM of Wockhardt Limited shall be Friday, 21st June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Scrutinizers Report on the voting results of remote e-voting and e-voting during the 25th AGM of the Company held today i.e. 28th June, 2024 Wockhardt Ltd has informed Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations regarding proceeding of the Annual General Meeting held today i.e. June 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the combined voting Results of remote e-voting and e-voting during the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th June, 2024 along with the scrutinizers report thereon. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.07.2024)
