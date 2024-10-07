Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

WOCKHARDT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. In view of the above the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company which was closed from Tuesday 1st October 2024 shall remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results on 13th November 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

WOCKHARDT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 9th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 , we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 9th August, 2024 have approved the appointment of Mr. Paresh Kajrolkar, Head of the Internal Audit, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee as Internal Auditor of the Company w.e.f. 9th August, 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter bearing reference no. Ref. No.: WOCK/SEC/SE/2024-25/032 dated 5th August, 2024, we wish to inform .... Read More.. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter bearing reference no. Ref. No.: WOCK/SEC/SE/2024-25/032 dated 5th August, 2024, we wish to inform .... Read More.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

WOCKHARDT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: (i) the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; and (ii) raising of funds by various methods as may be permitted under applicable law subject to consent of shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and such approvals and compliances as may be required and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. May, 28, 2024 have approved the matters as attached in the PDF. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May 2024 approved the the Appointment of M/s. M S K C & Associates, Chartered Accountant as Statutory Auditors o the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from conclusion of forthcoming Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Inter alia, to consider and determine the issue price of Equity Shares to be issued pursuant to the Issue, including any discount, not more than 5%, on the floor price calculated in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (SEBI ICDR Regulations) and approved by the shareholders of the Company pursuant to a special resolution dated 14th August, 2023. The Capital Raising Committee of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, 26th March, 2024, inter alia: approved the closure of Issue today, i.e. Tuesday, 26th March, 2024, and determined the allocation of 92,85,163 Equity Shares at an issue price of ?517/- per Equity Share (including a premium of ?512/- per Equity Share), which includes a discount of ?27.02/- per Equity Share equivalent to 4.97% to the floor price of ?544.02/- per Equity Share, determined as per the formula prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to the eligible QIBs in the Issue; approved and adopted the placement document dated 26th March, 2024 (Placement Document) in connection with the Issue; and approved and finalized the confirmation of allocation note for sending to such QIBs to whom the allocation of Equity Shares pursuant to the issue is to be confirmed; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024