SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹773
Prev. Close₹768.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹20,673.61
Day's High₹803.7
Day's Low₹763.35
52 Week's High₹808.8
52 Week's Low₹650
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,221.1
P/E168.33
EPS4.58
Divi. Yield0
The IPO that was opened between December 11 and December 13, 2024 aggregates to ₹3,042.62 crore and has had a price band of ₹533-549 per equity share.
Investors can bid for up to 27 shares in a single lot, with the company setting a price range of Rs 522-549 per share.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.66
17.14
17.23
17.82
Preference Capital
0.87
0.87
0.39
0
Reserves
993.15
894.72
873.42
849.7
Net Worth
1,011.68
912.73
891.04
867.52
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,465.18
1,217.14
869.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,465.18
1,217.14
869.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
29.09
27.97
28.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ranga Raju Kanumuri
Managing Director & CEO
Krishnamraju Kanumuri
Nominee
MITESH DAGA
Independent Director
Tatta Raja Gopal Srirama
Independent Director
Ramesh Iyer
Independent Director
Suchita Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Runa Karan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sai Life Sciences Ltd
Summary
Sai Life Sciences Limited was originally incorporated as Sai Dru Syn Laboratories Limited as a Public Limited Company, dated January 25, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh on February 17, 1999. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Sai Dru Syn Laboratories Limited to Sai Life Sciences Limited dated December 16, 2003.Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Sai Life Sciences Limited to Sai Advantium Pharma Limited dated August 30, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Sai Advantium Pharma Limited to Sai Life Sciences Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 28, 2012 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad.The Company is an innovator-focused contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO). The Company provide end-to-end services across the drug discovery, development and manufacturing value chain, for small molecule NCE to global pharmaceutical innovators companies and biotechnology firms. It possess both (a) discovery / contract research and (b) CMC / CDMO capabilities.Through the Scheme of Amalgamation, Prasad Drugs Limited was merged into the Company in 2004. The Company acquired Merrifield Pharma Private Limited in 2006. Later, the Company opened new areas of biology fac
The Sai Life Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹779.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sai Life Sciences Ltd is ₹16221.10 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sai Life Sciences Ltd is 168.33 and 8.17 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sai Life Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sai Life Sciences Ltd is ₹650 and ₹808.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Sai Life Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 1.99%.
