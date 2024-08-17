Summary

Sai Life Sciences Limited was originally incorporated as Sai Dru Syn Laboratories Limited as a Public Limited Company, dated January 25, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh on February 17, 1999. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Sai Dru Syn Laboratories Limited to Sai Life Sciences Limited dated December 16, 2003.Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Sai Life Sciences Limited to Sai Advantium Pharma Limited dated August 30, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Sai Advantium Pharma Limited to Sai Life Sciences Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 28, 2012 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad.The Company is an innovator-focused contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO). The Company provide end-to-end services across the drug discovery, development and manufacturing value chain, for small molecule NCE to global pharmaceutical innovators companies and biotechnology firms. It possess both (a) discovery / contract research and (b) CMC / CDMO capabilities.Through the Scheme of Amalgamation, Prasad Drugs Limited was merged into the Company in 2004. The Company acquired Merrifield Pharma Private Limited in 2006. Later, the Company opened new areas of biology fac

