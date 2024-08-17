iifl-logo-icon 1
Sai Life Sciences Ltd Share Price

779.9
(1.45%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open773
  • Day's High803.7
  • 52 Wk High808.8
  • Prev. Close768.75
  • Day's Low763.35
  • 52 Wk Low 650
  • Turnover (lac)20,673.61
  • P/E168.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,221.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sai Life Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

773

Prev. Close

768.75

Turnover(Lac.)

20,673.61

Day's High

803.7

Day's Low

763.35

52 Week's High

808.8

52 Week's Low

650

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,221.1

P/E

168.33

EPS

4.58

Divi. Yield

0

Sai Life Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sai Life Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sai Life Sciences Debuts at ₹650 on December 18, 2024

Sai Life Sciences Debuts at ₹650 on December 18, 2024

18 Dec 2024|11:19 AM

The IPO that was opened between December 11 and December 13, 2024 aggregates to ₹3,042.62 crore and has had a price band of ₹533-549 per equity share.

Sai Life Sciences IPO Launches This Week

Sai Life Sciences IPO Launches This Week

9 Dec 2024|01:06 PM

Investors can bid for up to 27 shares in a single lot, with the company setting a price range of Rs 522-549 per share.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:49 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.82%

Non-Promoter- 58.17%

Institutions: 58.17%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sai Life Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.66

17.14

17.23

17.82

Preference Capital

0.87

0.87

0.39

0

Reserves

993.15

894.72

873.42

849.7

Net Worth

1,011.68

912.73

891.04

867.52

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,465.18

1,217.14

869.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,465.18

1,217.14

869.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

29.09

27.97

28.15

Sai Life Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sai Life Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ranga Raju Kanumuri

Managing Director & CEO

Krishnamraju Kanumuri

Nominee

MITESH DAGA

Independent Director

Tatta Raja Gopal Srirama

Independent Director

Ramesh Iyer

Independent Director

Suchita Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Runa Karan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sai Life Sciences Ltd

Summary

Sai Life Sciences Limited was originally incorporated as Sai Dru Syn Laboratories Limited as a Public Limited Company, dated January 25, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. The Company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business from Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh on February 17, 1999. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Sai Dru Syn Laboratories Limited to Sai Life Sciences Limited dated December 16, 2003.Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Sai Life Sciences Limited to Sai Advantium Pharma Limited dated August 30, 2006 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Sai Advantium Pharma Limited to Sai Life Sciences Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 28, 2012 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad.The Company is an innovator-focused contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO). The Company provide end-to-end services across the drug discovery, development and manufacturing value chain, for small molecule NCE to global pharmaceutical innovators companies and biotechnology firms. It possess both (a) discovery / contract research and (b) CMC / CDMO capabilities.Through the Scheme of Amalgamation, Prasad Drugs Limited was merged into the Company in 2004. The Company acquired Merrifield Pharma Private Limited in 2006. Later, the Company opened new areas of biology fac
Company FAQs

What is the Sai Life Sciences Ltd share price today?

The Sai Life Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹779.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sai Life Sciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sai Life Sciences Ltd is ₹16221.10 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sai Life Sciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sai Life Sciences Ltd is 168.33 and 8.17 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sai Life Sciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sai Life Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sai Life Sciences Ltd is ₹650 and ₹808.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sai Life Sciences Ltd?

Sai Life Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 1.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sai Life Sciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sai Life Sciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.24 %
Institutions - 13.24 %
Public - 51.52 %

