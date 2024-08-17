Sai Life Sciences Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,465.18
1,217.14
869.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,465.18
1,217.14
869.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
29.09
27.97
28.15
Total Income
1,494.27
1,245.11
897.74
Total Expenditure
1,179.69
1,052.21
748.31
PBIDT
314.58
192.9
149.43
Interest
85.91
77.06
49.57
PBDT
228.67
115.84
99.86
Depreciation
119.44
99.43
90.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
7.76
10.03
9.42
Deferred Tax
18.67
-3.61
-5.95
Reported Profit After Tax
82.81
9.99
6.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
82.81
9.99
6.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
82.81
9.99
6.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
46.44
7.51
3.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
18.05
18.01
17.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.47
15.84
17.18
PBDTM(%)
15.6
9.51
11.48
PATM(%)
5.65
0.82
0.71
