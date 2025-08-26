iifl-logo

TPG Asia may pare stake worth ₹2,500 Crore in Sai Life Sciences

26 Aug 2025 , 07:01 AM

As per the reports, TPG Asia plans to sell its entire 14.72% stake in Sai Life Sciences Private Limited. The reports claimed that the total number of shares to be sold in this transaction is 3.07 Crore. The transaction may take place via a block deal.

The estimated sale value of these shares is about ₹2,500 Crore. As per reports, the transaction shall take place at a floor price of ₹860 per share. This is a discount of about 5% to the company’s last closing price. With this block deal, the company will completely exit its holding in the CRDMO business.

Sai Life Sciences is a Hyderabad based contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO). The company has seen robust operational growth throughout the last year.

In the quarter ended June 2025, the company registered a net profit after tax of ₹60 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged a loss of ₹13 Crore. The company’s topline registered a growth of 77% on a year-on-year basis to ₹496 Crore. This robust increase was driven by a significant surge of 113% in the CDMO segment and a 38% robust uptick in Discovery revenues.

The business posted an EBITDA of ₹125 Crore. Its margins improved significantly to 25% against 11% in the previous comparable quarter.

