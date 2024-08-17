iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sai Life Sciences Ltd Half Yearly Results

735.8
(0.62%)
Jan 8, 2025|10:19:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023

Gross Sales

675.29

822.84

642.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

675.29

822.84

642.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

18.07

14.63

14.46

Total Income

693.35

837.47

656.8

Total Expenditure

546.95

601.84

577.85

PBIDT

146.4

235.63

78.95

Interest

42.15

44.17

41.74

PBDT

104.25

191.46

37.21

Depreciation

66.99

62.47

56.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

0

7.76

0

Deferred Tax

9.24

25.5

-6.84

Reported Profit After Tax

28.01

95.73

-12.92

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

28.01

95.73

-12.92

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

28.01

95.73

-12.92

EPS (Unit Curr.)

13.64

53.04

-7.65

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

18.88

18.05

18.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.67

28.63

12.29

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

PATM(%)

4.14

11.63

-2.01

Sai Life Sciences Ltd: Related NEWS

Sai Life Sciences Debuts at ₹650 on December 18, 2024

Sai Life Sciences Debuts at ₹650 on December 18, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2024|11:19 AM

The IPO that was opened between December 11 and December 13, 2024 aggregates to ₹3,042.62 crore and has had a price band of ₹533-549 per equity share.

Read More
Sai Life Sciences IPO Launches This Week

Sai Life Sciences IPO Launches This Week

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2024|01:06 PM

Investors can bid for up to 27 shares in a single lot, with the company setting a price range of Rs 522-549 per share.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sai Life Sciences Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.