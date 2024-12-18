iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sai Life Sciences Ltd Shareholding Pattern

719.65
(-1.26%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Sai Life Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

1.69%

1.69%

Indian

41.82%

41.82%

41.82%

33.54%

33.54%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

58.17%

58.17%

58.17%

13.24%

13.24%

Non-Institutions

0%

0%

0%

51.51%

51.51%

Total Non-Promoter

58.17%

58.17%

58.17%

64.76%

64.76%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.82%

Non-Promoter- 58.17%

Institutions: 58.17%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Sai Life Sciences Ltd: Related NEWS

Sai Life Sciences Debuts at ₹650 on December 18, 2024

Sai Life Sciences Debuts at ₹650 on December 18, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2024|11:19 AM

The IPO that was opened between December 11 and December 13, 2024 aggregates to ₹3,042.62 crore and has had a price band of ₹533-549 per equity share.

Read More
Sai Life Sciences IPO Launches This Week

Sai Life Sciences IPO Launches This Week

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2024|01:06 PM

Investors can bid for up to 27 shares in a single lot, with the company setting a price range of Rs 522-549 per share.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sai Life Sciences Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.