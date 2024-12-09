Sai Life Sciences IPO Launches This Week

Subscriptions for Sai Life Sciences’ initial public offering (IPO) will go live on Wednesday, December 11, and end on Friday, December 13. The business intends to raise around Rs 3,042 crore through this public offering. Before you subscribe to the issue, read these ten things about the Sai Life Sciences IPO.

Sai Life Sciences offers multinational pharmaceutical innovator businesses and biotechnology corporations end-to-end services throughout the drug discovery, development, and manufacturing value chain for small molecule New Chemical Entities (NCEs).

The IPO consists of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 3.81 crore equity shares by the promoter, investor shareholders, and other shareholders, as well as a new issue of equity shares up to Rs 950 crore.

Investors can bid for up to 27 shares in a single lot, with the company setting a price range of Rs 522-549 per share.

15% of the public offer is allocated to non-institutional investors, 35% to retail investors, and roughly 50% to qualifying institutional buyers.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com