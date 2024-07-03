Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹13,813.95
Prev. Close₹13,774.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,892.68
Day's High₹13,874.95
Day's Low₹13,593.05
52 Week's High₹18,100
52 Week's Low₹5,021.1
Book Value₹1,095.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,671.89
P/E67.26
EPS205.02
Divi. Yield0.1
The transaction takes place against the backdrop of a more than 9% reduction in the stock's value during the previous week.Read More
However, it is unclear whether the Hyderabad-based company will be Cobenfy's exclusive supplier.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,263.64
975.46
822.67
768.98
Net Worth
1,276.54
988.36
835.57
781.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
951.07
936.91
762.71
666.82
yoy growth (%)
1.51
22.83
14.37
26.43
Raw materials
-422.13
-438.41
-380.19
-366.24
As % of sales
44.38
46.79
49.84
54.92
Employee costs
-175.75
-144.02
-118.48
-104.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
81.73
104.96
52.49
19.83
Depreciation
-49.03
-39.67
-31.27
-25.86
Tax paid
-18.2
-24.66
-36.61
-3.69
Working capital
83.75
-74.79
43.14
0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.51
22.83
14.37
26.43
Op profit growth
-2.9
44.33
75.33
15.66
EBIT growth
-22.48
65.87
108.65
9.35
Net profit growth
-20.87
405.63
-1.63
36.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,558.58
1,191.2
951.08
936.91
762.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,558.58
1,191.2
951.08
936.91
762.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.54
9.75
2.08
16.1
3.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
D R Rao
Non Executive Director
Christopher M Cimarusti
Vice Chairman & CEO
D Sucheth Rao
Vice Chairman & M.D.
D Saharsh Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarada Bhamidipati
Independent Director
Nirmala Murthy
Independent Director
Homi Rustam Khusrokhan
Independent Director
Prasad R Menon
Independent Director
Sugata Sircar
Independent Director
Pallavi Joshi Bakhru
Summary
Incorporated on January 7, 1984, Neuland Laboratories Limited (NLL) is promoted by Davuluri Sucheth Rao. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs such as salbutamol sulphate, terbutaline sulphate, labetalol hydrochloride and ciprofloxacin. Neuland Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., a company set up by the same promoters to manufacture bulk drugs was merged with the Company effective from April, 1992. NLL manufactures bulk drugs.The Company came out with its initial public offering in Apr.94 at a premium of Rs 35 aggregating Rs 5.69 cr, to part-finance the capacity expansion to manufacture bulk drugs and to diversify its product-mix. The cost of the project as estimated by ICICI was Rs 15.7 cr.NLLs products are exported to more than 35 countries including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the UK and the Netherlands. The company is also negotiating with multinational companies for tying up supplies of Ranitidine Hydrochloride Form I and Salbutamol Sulphate.During the year 1999-2000, the company introduced Itraconazole, an anti-fungal drug and Ipratropium Bromide, an anti-asthmatic drug and the R & D has developed a process for manufacture of Oflaxacin for Regulatory Markets. The Pashamylaram unit has received USFDA approval for manufacturing of Rantidine Hydrochloride Form.Mirtrazapine, an anti-depressive drug and Ramipril a cardiovascular drug were introduced during the year 2001.The installed capacities of Ciprofloxacin and Ranitidine were increased with
The Neuland Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13774 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neuland Laboratories Ltd is ₹17671.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Neuland Laboratories Ltd is 67.26 and 12.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neuland Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neuland Laboratories Ltd is ₹5021.1 and ₹18100 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Neuland Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 100.00%, 3 Years at 107.05%, 1 Year at 146.31%, 6 Month at 80.12%, 3 Month at 14.87% and 1 Month at -19.67%.
