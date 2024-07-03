iifl-logo-icon 1
Neuland Laboratories Ltd Share Price

13,774
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13,813.95
  • Day's High13,874.95
  • 52 Wk High18,100
  • Prev. Close13,774.2
  • Day's Low13,593.05
  • 52 Wk Low 5,021.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,892.68
  • P/E67.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,095.82
  • EPS205.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,671.89
  • Div. Yield0.1
No Records Found

Neuland Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

13,813.95

Prev. Close

13,774.2

Turnover(Lac.)

1,892.68

Day's High

13,874.95

Day's Low

13,593.05

52 Week's High

18,100

52 Week's Low

5,021.1

Book Value

1,095.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,671.89

P/E

67.26

EPS

205.02

Divi. Yield

0.1

Neuland Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 14

Neuland Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Neuland Laboratories tumbles ~7% as 3.8% shares change hands

Neuland Laboratories tumbles ~7% as 3.8% shares change hands

12 Dec 2024|02:19 PM

The transaction takes place against the backdrop of a more than 9% reduction in the stock's value during the previous week.

Neuland Laboratories gets USFDA approval for Schizophrenia Drug

Neuland Laboratories gets USFDA approval for Schizophrenia Drug

27 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

However, it is unclear whether the Hyderabad-based company will be Cobenfy's exclusive supplier.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.64%

Non-Promoter- 33.24%

Institutions: 33.24%

Non-Institutions: 34.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Neuland Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.9

12.9

12.9

12.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,263.64

975.46

822.67

768.98

Net Worth

1,276.54

988.36

835.57

781.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

951.07

936.91

762.71

666.82

yoy growth (%)

1.51

22.83

14.37

26.43

Raw materials

-422.13

-438.41

-380.19

-366.24

As % of sales

44.38

46.79

49.84

54.92

Employee costs

-175.75

-144.02

-118.48

-104.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

81.73

104.96

52.49

19.83

Depreciation

-49.03

-39.67

-31.27

-25.86

Tax paid

-18.2

-24.66

-36.61

-3.69

Working capital

83.75

-74.79

43.14

0.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.51

22.83

14.37

26.43

Op profit growth

-2.9

44.33

75.33

15.66

EBIT growth

-22.48

65.87

108.65

9.35

Net profit growth

-20.87

405.63

-1.63

36.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,558.58

1,191.2

951.08

936.91

762.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,558.58

1,191.2

951.08

936.91

762.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.54

9.75

2.08

16.1

3.89

Neuland Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Neuland Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

D R Rao

Non Executive Director

Christopher M Cimarusti

Vice Chairman & CEO

D Sucheth Rao

Vice Chairman & M.D.

D Saharsh Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarada Bhamidipati

Independent Director

Nirmala Murthy

Independent Director

Homi Rustam Khusrokhan

Independent Director

Prasad R Menon

Independent Director

Sugata Sircar

Independent Director

Pallavi Joshi Bakhru

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Neuland Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on January 7, 1984, Neuland Laboratories Limited (NLL) is promoted by Davuluri Sucheth Rao. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs such as salbutamol sulphate, terbutaline sulphate, labetalol hydrochloride and ciprofloxacin. Neuland Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., a company set up by the same promoters to manufacture bulk drugs was merged with the Company effective from April, 1992. NLL manufactures bulk drugs.The Company came out with its initial public offering in Apr.94 at a premium of Rs 35 aggregating Rs 5.69 cr, to part-finance the capacity expansion to manufacture bulk drugs and to diversify its product-mix. The cost of the project as estimated by ICICI was Rs 15.7 cr.NLLs products are exported to more than 35 countries including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the UK and the Netherlands. The company is also negotiating with multinational companies for tying up supplies of Ranitidine Hydrochloride Form I and Salbutamol Sulphate.During the year 1999-2000, the company introduced Itraconazole, an anti-fungal drug and Ipratropium Bromide, an anti-asthmatic drug and the R & D has developed a process for manufacture of Oflaxacin for Regulatory Markets. The Pashamylaram unit has received USFDA approval for manufacturing of Rantidine Hydrochloride Form.Mirtrazapine, an anti-depressive drug and Ramipril a cardiovascular drug were introduced during the year 2001.The installed capacities of Ciprofloxacin and Ranitidine were increased with
Company FAQs

What is the Neuland Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Neuland Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13774 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neuland Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neuland Laboratories Ltd is ₹17671.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neuland Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neuland Laboratories Ltd is 67.26 and 12.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neuland Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neuland Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neuland Laboratories Ltd is ₹5021.1 and ₹18100 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Neuland Laboratories Ltd?

Neuland Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 100.00%, 3 Years at 107.05%, 1 Year at 146.31%, 6 Month at 80.12%, 3 Month at 14.87% and 1 Month at -19.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neuland Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neuland Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.64 %
Institutions - 33.24 %
Public - 34.11 %

