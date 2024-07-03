Summary

Incorporated on January 7, 1984, Neuland Laboratories Limited (NLL) is promoted by Davuluri Sucheth Rao. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs such as salbutamol sulphate, terbutaline sulphate, labetalol hydrochloride and ciprofloxacin. Neuland Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., a company set up by the same promoters to manufacture bulk drugs was merged with the Company effective from April, 1992. NLL manufactures bulk drugs.The Company came out with its initial public offering in Apr.94 at a premium of Rs 35 aggregating Rs 5.69 cr, to part-finance the capacity expansion to manufacture bulk drugs and to diversify its product-mix. The cost of the project as estimated by ICICI was Rs 15.7 cr.NLLs products are exported to more than 35 countries including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the UK and the Netherlands. The company is also negotiating with multinational companies for tying up supplies of Ranitidine Hydrochloride Form I and Salbutamol Sulphate.During the year 1999-2000, the company introduced Itraconazole, an anti-fungal drug and Ipratropium Bromide, an anti-asthmatic drug and the R & D has developed a process for manufacture of Oflaxacin for Regulatory Markets. The Pashamylaram unit has received USFDA approval for manufacturing of Rantidine Hydrochloride Form.Mirtrazapine, an anti-depressive drug and Ramipril a cardiovascular drug were introduced during the year 2001.The installed capacities of Ciprofloxacin and Ranitidine were increased with

