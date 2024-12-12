Neuland Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
81.73
104.96
52.49
19.83
Depreciation
-49.03
-39.67
-31.27
-25.86
Tax paid
-18.2
-24.66
-36.61
-3.69
Working capital
83.75
-74.79
43.14
0.41
Other operating items
Operating
98.24
-34.17
27.74
-9.29
Capital expenditure
90.79
99.58
140.54
91.98
Free cash flow
189.03
65.4
168.28
82.68
Equity raised
1,528.11
1,381.32
1,359.43
1,216.31
Investing
-3.02
-0.97
-0.04
0
Financing
132.59
-45.06
32.28
-120.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,846.72
1,400.7
1,559.96
1,178.22
The transaction takes place against the backdrop of a more than 9% reduction in the stock's value during the previous week.Read More
However, it is unclear whether the Hyderabad-based company will be Cobenfy's exclusive supplier.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.