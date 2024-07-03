Neuland Laboratories Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,558.58
1,191.2
951.08
936.91
762.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,558.58
1,191.2
951.08
936.91
762.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.54
9.75
2.08
16.1
3.89
Total Income
1,571.12
1,200.95
953.15
953.01
766.6
Total Expenditure
1,095.99
919.36
808.46
790.09
660.82
PBIDT
475.13
281.59
144.7
162.91
105.78
Interest
14
13.07
13.5
17.9
21.57
PBDT
461.14
268.52
131.2
145.02
84.2
Depreciation
59.7
52.78
49.04
39.68
31.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
99.67
50.44
20.43
12.56
0.1
Deferred Tax
1.69
1.79
-2.09
12.15
36.62
Reported Profit After Tax
300.08
163.52
63.82
80.63
16.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
300.08
163.52
63.82
80.63
16.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
300.08
163.52
63.82
80.63
16.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
233.89
127.45
49.74
62.85
12.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
140
100
50
50
20
Equity
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.48
23.63
15.21
17.38
13.86
PBDTM(%)
29.58
22.54
13.79
15.47
11.03
PATM(%)
19.25
13.72
6.71
8.6
2.12
