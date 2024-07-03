Neuland Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,173.57
784.13
695.2
692.21
571.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,173.57
784.13
695.2
692.21
571.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.19
1.68
4.24
1.5
2.11
Total Income
1,180.76
785.81
699.45
693.71
573.18
Total Expenditure
817.9
632.14
594.25
570.9
499.3
PBIDT
362.86
153.67
105.2
122.8
73.88
Interest
10.39
8.78
10.72
13.32
14.5
PBDT
352.47
144.89
94.47
109.48
59.38
Depreciation
43.24
39.31
36.59
28.54
23.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
77.68
25.08
13.33
7.81
8.43
Deferred Tax
-0.96
1.53
2.52
9.8
1.79
Reported Profit After Tax
232.52
78.97
42.04
63.34
25.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
232.52
78.97
42.04
63.34
25.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
232.52
78.97
42.04
63.34
25.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
181.23
61.55
32.27
49.37
19.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.91
19.59
15.13
17.74
12.93
PBDTM(%)
30.03
18.47
13.58
15.81
10.39
PATM(%)
19.81
10.07
6.04
9.15
4.46
