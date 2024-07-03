iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Neuland Laboratories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

14,881.8
(4.14%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,173.57

784.13

695.2

692.21

571.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,173.57

784.13

695.2

692.21

571.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.19

1.68

4.24

1.5

2.11

Total Income

1,180.76

785.81

699.45

693.71

573.18

Total Expenditure

817.9

632.14

594.25

570.9

499.3

PBIDT

362.86

153.67

105.2

122.8

73.88

Interest

10.39

8.78

10.72

13.32

14.5

PBDT

352.47

144.89

94.47

109.48

59.38

Depreciation

43.24

39.31

36.59

28.54

23.65

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

77.68

25.08

13.33

7.81

8.43

Deferred Tax

-0.96

1.53

2.52

9.8

1.79

Reported Profit After Tax

232.52

78.97

42.04

63.34

25.51

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

232.52

78.97

42.04

63.34

25.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

232.52

78.97

42.04

63.34

25.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

181.23

61.55

32.27

49.37

19.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.9

12.9

12.9

12.9

12.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

30.91

19.59

15.13

17.74

12.93

PBDTM(%)

30.03

18.47

13.58

15.81

10.39

PATM(%)

19.81

10.07

6.04

9.15

4.46

Neuland Labs.: Related NEWS

Neuland Laboratories tumbles ~7% as 3.8% shares change hands

Neuland Laboratories tumbles ~7% as 3.8% shares change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|02:19 PM

The transaction takes place against the backdrop of a more than 9% reduction in the stock's value during the previous week.

Read More
Neuland Laboratories gets USFDA approval for Schizophrenia Drug

Neuland Laboratories gets USFDA approval for Schizophrenia Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

However, it is unclear whether the Hyderabad-based company will be Cobenfy's exclusive supplier.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Neuland Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.