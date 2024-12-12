iifl-logo-icon 1
Neuland Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

13,907.8
(-0.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:29:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.9

12.9

12.9

12.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,263.64

975.46

822.67

768.98

Net Worth

1,276.54

988.36

835.57

781.88

Minority Interest

Debt

95.39

128.45

240.53

182.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

72.05

70.82

72.51

69.42

Total Liabilities

1,443.98

1,187.63

1,148.61

1,033.6

Fixed Assets

869.55

798.1

787.82

733.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.44

0.68

4.03

7.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

12.71

13.52

16.73

10.42

Networking Capital

445

316.68

321.06

264.95

Inventories

350.42

279.23

265.21

247.61

Inventory Days

101.78

96.46

Sundry Debtors

373.53

361.77

234.33

217.73

Debtor Days

89.93

84.82

Other Current Assets

120.71

80.9

71.75

99.96

Sundry Creditors

-205.58

-185.87

-130.62

-168.24

Creditor Days

50.12

65.54

Other Current Liabilities

-194.08

-219.35

-119.61

-132.11

Cash

115.29

58.65

18.99

18.08

Total Assets

1,443.99

1,187.63

1,148.63

1,033.58

Neuland Labs. : related Articles

Neuland Laboratories tumbles ~7% as 3.8% shares change hands

Neuland Laboratories tumbles ~7% as 3.8% shares change hands

12 Dec 2024|02:19 PM

The transaction takes place against the backdrop of a more than 9% reduction in the stock's value during the previous week.

Read More
Neuland Laboratories gets USFDA approval for Schizophrenia Drug

Neuland Laboratories gets USFDA approval for Schizophrenia Drug

27 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

However, it is unclear whether the Hyderabad-based company will be Cobenfy's exclusive supplier.

Read More

