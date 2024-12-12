Neuland Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,263.64
975.46
822.67
768.98
Net Worth
1,276.54
988.36
835.57
781.88
Minority Interest
Debt
95.39
128.45
240.53
182.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
72.05
70.82
72.51
69.42
Total Liabilities
1,443.98
1,187.63
1,148.61
1,033.6
Fixed Assets
869.55
798.1
787.82
733.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.44
0.68
4.03
7.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.71
13.52
16.73
10.42
Networking Capital
445
316.68
321.06
264.95
Inventories
350.42
279.23
265.21
247.61
Inventory Days
101.78
96.46
Sundry Debtors
373.53
361.77
234.33
217.73
Debtor Days
89.93
84.82
Other Current Assets
120.71
80.9
71.75
99.96
Sundry Creditors
-205.58
-185.87
-130.62
-168.24
Creditor Days
50.12
65.54
Other Current Liabilities
-194.08
-219.35
-119.61
-132.11
Cash
115.29
58.65
18.99
18.08
Total Assets
1,443.99
1,187.63
1,148.63
1,033.58
