Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
32.64%
32.72%
32.73%
32.8%
35.96%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
33.24%
32.51%
31.38%
29.11%
28.95%
Non-Institutions
34.11%
34.76%
35.88%
38.08%
35.07%
Total Non-Promoter
67.35%
67.27%
67.26%
67.19%
64.02%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The transaction takes place against the backdrop of a more than 9% reduction in the stock's value during the previous week.Read More
However, it is unclear whether the Hyderabad-based company will be Cobenfy's exclusive supplier.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.