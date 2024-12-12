Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
951.07
936.91
762.71
666.82
yoy growth (%)
1.51
22.83
14.37
26.43
Raw materials
-422.13
-438.41
-380.19
-366.24
As % of sales
44.38
46.79
49.84
54.92
Employee costs
-175.75
-144.02
-118.48
-104.47
As % of sales
18.47
15.37
15.53
15.66
Other costs
-210.98
-208.03
-162.57
-138.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.18
22.2
21.31
20.73
Operating profit
142.19
146.44
101.45
57.86
OPM
14.95
15.63
13.3
8.67
Depreciation
-49.03
-39.67
-31.27
-25.86
Interest expense
-13.49
-17.89
-21.57
-15.66
Other income
2.07
16.09
3.88
3.49
Profit before tax
81.73
104.96
52.49
19.83
Taxes
-18.2
-24.66
-36.61
-3.69
Tax rate
-22.27
-23.5
-69.74
-18.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
63.53
80.29
15.88
16.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
63.53
80.29
15.88
16.14
yoy growth (%)
-20.87
405.63
-1.63
36.71
NPM
6.68
8.57
2.08
2.42
The transaction takes place against the backdrop of a more than 9% reduction in the stock's value during the previous week.Read More
However, it is unclear whether the Hyderabad-based company will be Cobenfy's exclusive supplier.Read More
