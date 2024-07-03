Neuland Laboratories Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
750.45
777.84
780.74
676.32
514.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
750.45
777.84
780.74
676.32
514.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.77
7.46
5.09
9
0.75
Total Income
780.21
785.3
785.83
685.32
515.63
Total Expenditure
564.86
549.66
546.34
502.38
416.97
PBIDT
215.35
235.64
239.49
182.94
98.65
Interest
3.73
7.35
6.65
7.03
6.03
PBDT
211.62
228.29
232.85
175.9
92.62
Depreciation
32.35
31.61
28.09
26.81
25.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
42.79
47.28
52.39
32.01
18.43
Deferred Tax
5.76
0.45
1.24
2
-0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
130.72
148.95
151.13
115.09
48.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
130.72
148.95
151.13
115.09
48.43
Extra-ordinary Items
15.04
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
115.68
148.95
151.13
115.09
48.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
101.88
115.46
117.79
89.22
37.74
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
12.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.69
30.29
30.67
27.04
19.15
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
17.41
19.14
19.35
17.01
9.4
The transaction takes place against the backdrop of a more than 9% reduction in the stock's value during the previous week.Read More
However, it is unclear whether the Hyderabad-based company will be Cobenfy's exclusive supplier.Read More
