|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.51
22.83
14.37
26.43
Op profit growth
-2.85
44.09
74.55
15.74
EBIT growth
-22.37
65.42
106.93
9.54
Net profit growth
-20.84
397.39
-1.4
36.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.99
15.67
13.35
8.75
EBIT margin
10.05
13.15
9.76
5.39
Net profit margin
6.71
8.6
2.12
2.46
RoCE
8.72
11.84
7.25
3.68
RoNW
1.96
2.69
0.57
0.65
RoA
1.45
1.93
0.39
0.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
49.47
62.5
12.57
12.74
Dividend per share
5
5
2
0
Cash EPS
11.52
31.91
-11.74
-7.3
Book value per share
655.11
612.99
553.36
542.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
20.75
33.4
22.54
52.93
P/CEPS
89.1
65.41
-24.13
-92.34
P/B
1.56
3.4
0.51
1.24
EV/EBIDTA
10.62
17.44
5.48
17.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.32
-23.45
-69.36
-19.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
86.74
79.39
84.68
97.96
Inventory days
98.4
90.99
98.63
100.64
Creditor days
-65.23
-66.62
-69.42
-76.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.08
-6.88
-3.45
-2.29
Net debt / equity
0.26
0.2
0.3
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
1.54
1.1
2.12
3.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.38
-46.79
-49.84
-54.92
Employee costs
-19.18
-15.98
-16.19
-16.56
Other costs
-21.43
-21.55
-20.59
-19.75
