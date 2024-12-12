iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Neuland Laboratories Ltd

Neuland Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

13,651
(-0.06%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

NEULAND LABORATORIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,786.55

153.484,23,122.72863.290.775,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

5,916.05

85.561,57,170.675180.512,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,442.3

27.541,16,579.091,178.160.93,969.86360.73

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,309.4

22.611,08,750.471,882.10.616,678.8322.47

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,174.85

65.781,07,610.664600.882,376222.38

Neuland Labs.: RELATED NEWS

Neuland Laboratories tumbles ~7% as 3.8% shares change hands

Neuland Laboratories tumbles ~7% as 3.8% shares change hands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|02:19 PM

The transaction takes place against the backdrop of a more than 9% reduction in the stock's value during the previous week.

Read More
Neuland Laboratories gets USFDA approval for Schizophrenia Drug

Neuland Laboratories gets USFDA approval for Schizophrenia Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|03:17 PM

However, it is unclear whether the Hyderabad-based company will be Cobenfy's exclusive supplier.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Neuland Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.