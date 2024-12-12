|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|NEULAND LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|NEULAND LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|NEULAND LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and; to recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Audited Financial Results and recommendation of final dividend for financial year 2023-2024 Recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Book closure for dividend and Annual General Meeting scheduled on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|NEULAND LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
The transaction takes place against the backdrop of a more than 9% reduction in the stock's value during the previous week.Read More
However, it is unclear whether the Hyderabad-based company will be Cobenfy's exclusive supplier.Read More
