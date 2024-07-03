Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAutomobile
Open₹397.95
Prev. Close₹397.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹85,417.95
Day's High₹399.6
Day's Low₹387.3
52 Week's High₹496.62
52 Week's Low₹324.33
Book Value₹105.34
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,44,052.8
P/E16.56
EPS24.04
Divi. Yield1.51
EBITDA for the quarter dipped 99% y-o-y to ₹17 Crore. In the comparable period, EBITDA for Q2 FY26 was at ₹1,707 Crore.
The Winger Plus is powered by a 2.2-litre Dicor diesel engine, delivering 100 hp and 200 Nm of torque.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
737
769
768.48
772.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32,705
29,374
21,701.37
19,171.88
Net Worth
33,442
30,143
22,469.85
19,944.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
47,263.68
30,175.03
43,928.17
58,831.41
yoy growth (%)
56.63
-31.3
-25.33
32.75
Raw materials
-36,319.24
-21,597.99
-32,574.51
-42,684.91
As % of sales
76.84
71.57
74.15
72.55
Employee costs
-3,601.51
-3,341.53
-4,384.31
-3,966.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1,723.46
-1,967.17
-4,616.42
19.74
Depreciation
-1,760.57
-1,730.71
-3,375.29
-3,101.89
Tax paid
-99.18
-20.72
-162.29
-87.93
Working capital
-870.99
-4,080.99
4,066.33
-894.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.63
-31.3
-25.33
32.75
Op profit growth
3.06
-323.34
-119.68
105.42
EBIT growth
177.23
-105.43
-249.83
-495.95
Net profit growth
-41.93
-67.13
604.41
-57.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
57,788
4,31,212
3,42,874.59
2,75,235.23
2,46,972.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
57,788
4,31,212
3,42,874.59
2,75,235.23
2,46,972.17
Other Operating Income
429
2,804
3,092.38
3,218.39
2,822.58
Other Income
1,002
6,392
6,800.5
3,163.88
4,537.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
15,749
|34.78
|4,95,356.98
|3,293.1
|0.86
|40,135.9
|3,098.34
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,699.5
|32.85
|4,60,006.19
|4,520.52
|0.66
|33,421.6
|534.86
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,867.5
|28.35
|2,47,635.87
|2,479.74
|2.37
|14,424.07
|1,101.05
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
2,415.2
|34.95
|1,96,179.92
|1,570.25
|0.87
|16,756.04
|209.11
Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
6,855
|41.66
|1,87,353.81
|1,208.01
|1.02
|5,811
|674.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Chandrasekaran
Independent Director
Om Prakash Bhatt
Independent Director
Vedika Bhandarkar
Independent Director
Al-Noor Ramji
Independent Director
Usha Sangwan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maloy Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Bharat Puri
Independent Director
Sudha Krishnan
Additional Director/Managing Director/CEO
SHAILESH CHANDRA
Bombay House,
24 Homi Mody Street Fort,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: 91-22-66658282
Website: http://www.tatamotors.com
Email: inv_rel@tatamotors.com
C-101 1st Floor,
247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,
Mumbai - 400 083
Tel: -
Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com
Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com
Summary
Tata Motors Limited (Formerly known Tata Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd), was incorporated in September, 1945 and is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, truc...
