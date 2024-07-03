iifl-logo

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Share Price Live

391.2
(-1.70%)
Nov 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open397.95
  • Day's High399.6
  • 52 Wk High496.62
  • Prev. Close397.95
  • Day's Low387.3
  • 52 Wk Low 324.33
  • Turnover (lac)85,417.95
  • P/E16.56
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value105.34
  • EPS24.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,44,052.8
  • Div. Yield1.51
  • Open399.5
  • Day's High400.5
  • Spot391.2
  • Prev. Close399.6
  • Day's Low389
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot800
  • OI(Chg %)15,57,600 (3%)
  • Roll Over%2.39
  • Roll Cost1.12
  • Traded Vol.1,55,01,600 (35.81%)
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

397.95

Prev. Close

397.95

Turnover(Lac.)

85,417.95

Day's High

399.6

Day's Low

387.3

52 Week's High

496.62

52 Week's Low

324.33

Book Value

105.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,44,052.8

P/E

16.56

EPS

24.04

Divi. Yield

1.51

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 04 Jun, 2025

arrow

4 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2025

arrow

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tata Motors Net Loss At ₹867 Crore In Q2 FY26

Tata Motors Net Loss At ₹867 Crore In Q2 FY26

EBITDA for the quarter dipped 99% y-o-y to ₹17 Crore. In the comparable period, EBITDA for Q2 FY26 was at ₹1,707 Crore.

14 Nov 2025|11:37 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 14th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 14th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Voltas Limited, Tata Motors, etc.

14 Nov 2025|08:03 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 26th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 26th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, TVS Motors, Zydus Lifesciences, etc.

26 Sep 2025|06:53 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 11th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 11th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, etc.

11 Sep 2025|07:40 AM
Tata Motors Launches Winger Plus at ₹20.60 Lakh, Targets Staff & Intercity Transport

Tata Motors Launches Winger Plus at ₹20.60 Lakh, Targets Staff & Intercity Transport

The Winger Plus is powered by a 2.2-litre Dicor diesel engine, delivering 100 hp and 200 Nm of torque.

30 Aug 2025|08:00 PM
Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Nov, 2025|07:38 PM
Sep-2025Jun-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.56%

Non-Promoter- 34.46%

Institutions: 34.46%

Non-Institutions: 22.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share PriceShare Price

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

737

769

768.48

772.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32,705

29,374

21,701.37

19,171.88

Net Worth

33,442

30,143

22,469.85

19,944.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

47,263.68

30,175.03

43,928.17

58,831.41

yoy growth (%)

56.63

-31.3

-25.33

32.75

Raw materials

-36,319.24

-21,597.99

-32,574.51

-42,684.91

As % of sales

76.84

71.57

74.15

72.55

Employee costs

-3,601.51

-3,341.53

-4,384.31

-3,966.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1,723.46

-1,967.17

-4,616.42

19.74

Depreciation

-1,760.57

-1,730.71

-3,375.29

-3,101.89

Tax paid

-99.18

-20.72

-162.29

-87.93

Working capital

-870.99

-4,080.99

4,066.33

-894.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.63

-31.3

-25.33

32.75

Op profit growth

3.06

-323.34

-119.68

105.42

EBIT growth

177.23

-105.43

-249.83

-495.95

Net profit growth

-41.93

-67.13

604.41

-57.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

57,788

4,31,212

3,42,874.59

2,75,235.23

2,46,972.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

57,788

4,31,212

3,42,874.59

2,75,235.23

2,46,972.17

Other Operating Income

429

2,804

3,092.38

3,218.39

2,822.58

Other Income

1,002

6,392

6,800.5

3,163.88

4,537.18

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

15,749

34.784,95,356.983,293.10.8640,135.93,098.34

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,699.5

32.854,60,006.194,520.520.6633,421.6534.86

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,867.5

28.352,47,635.872,479.742.3714,424.071,101.05

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

2,415.2

34.951,96,179.921,570.250.8716,756.04209.11

Eicher Motors Ltd

EICHERMOT

6,855

41.661,87,353.811,208.011.025,811674.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Chandrasekaran

Independent Director

Om Prakash Bhatt

Independent Director

Vedika Bhandarkar

Independent Director

Al-Noor Ramji

Independent Director

Usha Sangwan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Maloy Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Bharat Puri

Independent Director

Sudha Krishnan

Additional Director/Managing Director/CEO

SHAILESH CHANDRA

Registered Office

Bombay House,

24 Homi Mody Street Fort,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: 91-22-66658282

Website: http://www.tatamotors.com

Email: inv_rel@tatamotors.com

Registrar Office

C-101 1st Floor,

247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,

Mumbai - 400 083

Tel: -

Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com

Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com

Summary

Tata Motors Limited (Formerly known Tata Engineering and Locomotive Co. Ltd), was incorporated in September, 1945 and is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, truc...
Reports by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price today?

The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹391.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is ₹144052.80 Cr. as of 14 Nov ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is 16.56 and 4.38 as of 14 Nov ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is ₹324.33 and ₹496.62 as of 14 Nov ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd?

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.05%, 3 Years at 14.87%, 1 Year at -16.39%, 6 Month at -7.11%, 3 Month at -0.96% and 1 Month at -0.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.57 %
Institutions - 34.47 %
Public - 22.97 %

