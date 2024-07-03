Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
2,28,971
2,07,850
2,25,240
2,05,972
1,92,799.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,28,971
2,07,850
2,25,240
2,05,972
1,92,799.91
Other Operating Income
1,226
1,648
1,411
1,393
1,621.03
Other Income
8,008
3,394
3,141
3,251
3,057.19
Total Income
2,38,205
2,12,892
2,29,792
2,10,616
1,97,478.13
Total Expenditure
2,02,553
1,81,554
1,96,612
1,81,180
1,70,715.52
PBIDT
35,652
31,338
33,180
29,436
26,762.61
Interest
961
4,122
2,327
5,267
5,317.5
PBDT
34,691
27,216
30,853
24,169
21,445.11
Depreciation
10,677
12,579
13,969
13,270
13,121.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2,688
2,335
2,464
2,473
1,942.9
Deferred Tax
2,319
3,160
-10,254
1,293
-2,300.72
Reported Profit After Tax
19,007
9,142
24,674
7,133
8,680.95
Minority Interest After NP
86
233
242
166
173.69
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18,921
8,909
24,432
6,967
8,365.5
Extra-ordinary Items
4,279
26.23
-785
-523.57
-215.72
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
14,642
8,882.77
25,217
7,490.57
8,581.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
51.42
26.34
63.71
18.18
21.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
736
736
767
766
766.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.57
15.07
14.73
14.29
13.88
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
8.3
4.39
10.95
3.46
4.5
EBITDA for the quarter dipped 99% y-o-y to ₹17 Crore. In the comparable period, EBITDA for Q2 FY26 was at ₹1,707 Crore.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Voltas Limited, Tata Motors, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, TVS Motors, Zydus Lifesciences, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, etc.
The Winger Plus is powered by a 2.2-litre Dicor diesel engine, delivering 100 hp and 200 Nm of torque.
The company said that this restructuring is part of Tata Motors’ broader corporate reorganisation directed to sharpen focus on core business segments.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Tata Motors, Sai Life Sciences, etc.
The auto business posted a revenue from operations of ₹1.04 Lakh Crore for the quarter ended June 2025.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Voltas, DOMS Industries, etc.
Domestic CV sales came in at 26,432 units, while overseas CV volumes rose sharply to 2,524 units. This is reflecting a 57% growth in international demand.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.