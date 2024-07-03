Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2025
|Mar-2025
|Dec-2024
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
Gross Sales
1,03,792
1,18,927
1,11,897
1,00,534
1,06,399
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,03,792
1,18,927
1,11,897
1,00,534
1,06,399
Other Operating Income
615
576
711
916
703
Other Income
1,650
1,623
1,726
1,648
6,553
Total Income
1,06,057
1,21,126
1,14,334
1,03,098
1,13,655
Total Expenditure
94,238
1,03,251
1,00,211
89,292
91,854
PBIDT
11,819
17,875
14,123
13,806
21,801
Interest
938
1,076
1,119
2,034
1,471
PBDT
10,881
16,799
13,004
11,772
20,330
Depreciation
5,320
5,295
5,399
6,005
6,565
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,464
1,527
1,161
1,197
1,138
Deferred Tax
94
1,421
959
1,120
2,040
Reported Profit After Tax
4,003
8,556
5,485
3,450
10,587
Minority Interest After NP
79
86
79
107
73
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3,924
8,470
5,406
3,343
10,514
Extra-ordinary Items
-40.31
-420.96
-18.75
-0.6
4,898.64
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3,964.31
8,890.96
5,424.75
3,343.6
5,615.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.66
23.4
14.75
9.72
27.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
736
736
736
736
767
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.38
15.03
12.62
13.73
20.48
PBDTM(%)
10.48
14.12
11.62
11.7
19.1
PATM(%)
3.85
7.19
4.9
3.43
9.95
