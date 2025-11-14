Tata Motors Net Loss At ₹867 Crore In Q2 FY26

Tata Motors Limited reported a net loss of ₹897 Crore in the three months ended September 2025 quarter. This is a substantial decrease when compared with net profit of ₹498 Crore last year. Quarterly revenue grew 6% YoY to ₹18,585 Crore. In the previous quarter of the same financial year, the business said that its revenue came in at ₹17,535 Crore.

EBITDA for the quarter dipped 99% y-o-y to ₹17 Crore. In the comparable period, EBITDA for Q2 FY26 was at ₹1,707 Crore. Operating margin shrinked to 0.1% against 9.70% in Q2 FY25.

The company’s unexpected loss arrived due to mark-to-market losses of ₹2,000 Crore on recently listed Tata Capital investments. Hence, getting PBT (bei) of negative ₹600 Crore and net income of negative ₹900 Crore.

The business remains positive at ₹1,200 Crore, including TMF Holdings’ gross debt less market value of its investment in Tata Capital.

This segment announced a 12% year-on-year jump in volumes, driven by domestic and export growth. The automaker’s return on capital employed (ROCE) jumped to 45% for the September 2025 quarter as compared to a ROCE of 37% in the same quarter of previous financial year.

At around 11.32 AM, Tata Motors was trading 1.01% lower at ₹393.85, against the previous close of ₹397.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹399.60, and ₹393, respectively.

