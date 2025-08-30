Tata Motors Launches Winger Plus at ₹20.60 Lakh, Targets Staff & Intercity Transport

Tata Motors has launched the new Winger Plus, a 9-seater commercial passenger vehicle, at a starting price of ₹20.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The company said the vehicle has been developed to cater to both urban staff transport and intercity travel needs.

The Winger Plus is powered by a 2.2-litre Dicor diesel engine, delivering 100 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Built on a monocoque chassis with independent suspension, Tata Motors said the design improves stability and ride comfort.

On the inside, the vehicle comes with reclining captain seats with armrests, roof-mounted AC vents, USB charging ports for all passengers, and a dedicated luggage area. These features, according to the company, are aimed at ensuring passenger comfort on long journeys.

The model also integrates Tata’s Fleet Edge connected platform, offering real-time tracking, diagnostics, and driver behaviour analytics to help fleet operators boost efficiency and reduce costs.

“The Winger Plus has been engineered to deliver a premium experience for passengers and a strong value proposition for fleet owners,” said Anand S, Vice President and Head, Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors. “With its superior comfort features and efficiency, it is designed to improve profitability while keeping ownership costs low.”

He added that the launch comes at a time when India’s passenger mobility market is expanding rapidly, from urban staff transport to tourism-driven demand. The Winger Plus will compete directly with the Force Traveller, a dominant model in the segment. It will be available at Tata Motors dealerships nationwide starting this week.

