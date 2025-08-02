Tata Motors July Sales Dip 4% as Passenger Vehicle Demand Softens

Tata Motors sold 69,131 vehicles globally in July 2025. This is slightly down from 71,996 units in the same month last year. This reflects a 3.9% year-on-year dip.
The overall drop was largely due to a slowdown in passenger vehicle sales. Even their commercial and electric vehicle segments showed notable gains. In the commercial vehicle (CV) category, the company recorded 28,956 units sold, marking a 7% increase over last year’s 27,042 units.
Within this segment:
Domestic CV sales came in at 26,432 units, while overseas CV volumes rose sharply to 2,524 units. This is reflecting a 57% growth in international demand.
The Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MH&ICVs) also showed an uptick. Sales in the domestic market stood at 12,387 units. When combined with exports, total MH&ICV sales touched 13,669 units. This is up from 11,886 units a year ago.
Tata’s electric vehicle (EV) segment hit a new monthly record. This has witnessed 7,124 EVs sold in July. This marked a 42% year-on-year increase. This growth is signaling growing consumer interest and company focus on zero-emission offerings.
Total passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including EVs, stood at 40,175 units, reflecting an 11% decline. Domestic PV volumes fell by 12%, pulling down the overall segment performance.
Despite the domestic weakness, international PV sales soared by 186%. However, the growth in exports could not offset the drop in the home market.
