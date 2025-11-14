iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Top Stocks for Today - 14th November 2025

14 Nov 2025 , 08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hero MotoCorp: The company said that its net profit for the quarter came in 17.70% higher at ₹1,393 Crore. It logged a 16% y-o-y growth in its revenue for  the quarter at ₹12,126 Crore. Sales of two-wheelers came in at 16.91 Lakh units.

Voltas Limited: The company’s net profit plunged sharply by 74.40% in Q2. Net profit for the quarter is reported at ₹34.30 Crore as compared to ₹134 Crore for the same quarter of previous year. Revenue for Q2 FY26 slipped 10.40% to ₹2,347 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter slipped 56.60% to ₹70.40 Crore.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors CV posted a net loss of ₹867 Crore in Q2 FY26. This is a sharp decline against a net profit of ₹498 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue for the quarter was higher by 6% on a year-on-year basis. EBITDA is down by 99% to ₹17 Crore.

NBCC (India): The company announced securing of a new contract worth ₹340.17 Crore. It underlines Phase-I construction of the Central University of Kashmir at Tulmulla, Ganderbal, Hence, bolstering its institutional infrastructure portfolio.

LG Electronics India: The company said that its net profit for the September quarter slipped about 27.30% to ₹389 Crore in Q2FY26. However, there was a marginal growth of 1% in its revenue for the quarter at ₹6,174 Crore. EBITDA slipped about 27.70% to ₹547.50 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • Top stocks Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 14th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 14th November 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2025|08:03 AM
Andhra Pradesh to Allot Land to Accenture and Infosys for 99 Paise to Boost IT Expansion

Andhra Pradesh to Allot Land to Accenture and Infosys for 99 Paise to Boost IT Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2025|03:32 PM
Cochin Shipyard Reports 13% Drop in Q2 Revenue; Shares Fall 4.5%

Cochin Shipyard Reports 13% Drop in Q2 Revenue; Shares Fall 4.5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2025|02:24 PM
Nazara Tech posts net profit of ₹885 Crore in Q2 FY26

Nazara Tech posts net profit of ₹885 Crore in Q2 FY26

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2025|01:20 PM
Prestige Estates Q2 FY26 Profit Soars 124% YoY to ₹430 Crore on Strong Sales Growth

Prestige Estates Q2 FY26 Profit Soars 124% YoY to ₹430 Crore on Strong Sales Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2025|12:30 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.