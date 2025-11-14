Top Stocks for Today - 14th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
Hero MotoCorp: The company said that its net profit for the quarter came in 17.70% higher at ₹1,393 Crore. It logged a 16% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹12,126 Crore. Sales of two-wheelers came in at 16.91 Lakh units.
Voltas Limited: The company’s net profit plunged sharply by 74.40% in Q2. Net profit for the quarter is reported at ₹34.30 Crore as compared to ₹134 Crore for the same quarter of previous year. Revenue for Q2 FY26 slipped 10.40% to ₹2,347 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter slipped 56.60% to ₹70.40 Crore.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors CV posted a net loss of ₹867 Crore in Q2 FY26. This is a sharp decline against a net profit of ₹498 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue for the quarter was higher by 6% on a year-on-year basis. EBITDA is down by 99% to ₹17 Crore.
NBCC (India): The company announced securing of a new contract worth ₹340.17 Crore. It underlines Phase-I construction of the Central University of Kashmir at Tulmulla, Ganderbal, Hence, bolstering its institutional infrastructure portfolio.
LG Electronics India: The company said that its net profit for the September quarter slipped about 27.30% to ₹389 Crore in Q2FY26. However, there was a marginal growth of 1% in its revenue for the quarter at ₹6,174 Crore. EBITDA slipped about 27.70% to ₹547.50 Crore.
