|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Jun 2025
|13 May 2025
|The Board of Directors has fixed Friday, June 20, 2025 as the date of the 80th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. We are enclosing herewith the Integrated Annual Report for FY 2024-25 and Notice convening the 80th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2025) We are enclosing herewith the summary proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 20, 2025 alongwith voting results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2025)
EBITDA for the quarter dipped 99% y-o-y to ₹17 Crore. In the comparable period, EBITDA for Q2 FY26 was at ₹1,707 Crore.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Voltas Limited, Tata Motors, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, TVS Motors, Zydus Lifesciences, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, etc.
The Winger Plus is powered by a 2.2-litre Dicor diesel engine, delivering 100 hp and 200 Nm of torque.
The company said that this restructuring is part of Tata Motors’ broader corporate reorganisation directed to sharpen focus on core business segments.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Tata Motors, Sai Life Sciences, etc.
The auto business posted a revenue from operations of ₹1.04 Lakh Crore for the quarter ended June 2025.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Voltas, DOMS Industries, etc.
Domestic CV sales came in at 26,432 units, while overseas CV volumes rose sharply to 2,524 units. This is reflecting a 57% growth in international demand.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.