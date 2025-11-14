|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2025.
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2025
|26 Sep 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations and further to our letter bearing sc nos.18755 dated September 26, 2025 (copy enclosed as Annexure A), we wish to inform you that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited (the Company) held today, i.e., September 26, 2025, the Board has, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee noted/approved, inter alia, the following changes: 1. Cessation of Independent Directors: Ms Hanne Sorensen (DIN:08035439) as a Non-Executive Independent Director from the Board of the Company, effective September 30, 2025. Mr Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary (DIN:08485334) as a Non-Executive Independent Director from the Board of the Company, effective October 1, 2025. Mr Guenter Karl Butschek (DIN:07427375) as a Non-Executive Independent Director from the Board of the Company, effective October 1, 2025. Ms Hanne Sorensen shall continue to be a director, inter alia, on the Board of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc. UK, a material subsidiary of the Company. Mr Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary and Mr Guenter Karl Butschek shall join the Board of TML Commercial Vehicles Limited - the proposed listed entity in which the Commercial Vehicles Business of the Company would be demerged 2. Appointment of Independent Director: Ms Sudha Krishnan (DIN:02885630) as an Additional, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, for a tenure of 5 (five) years commencing from October 1, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company 3. Change in KMP: Resignation of Mr Girish Wagh (DIN:03119361) as an Executive Director and KMP of the Company effective October 1, 2025. Mr Girish Wagh shall join the Board of TML Commercial Vehicles Limited - the proposed listed entity in which the Commercial Vehicles Business of the Company would be demerged as an Additional Director, Managing Director & CEO as well as KMP effective October 1, 2025. Appointment of Mr Shailesh Chandra (DIN: 07593905) as an Additional Director, Managing Director & CEO as well as KMP of the Company effective October 1, 2025, for a period of 3 (three) years, i.e., from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. Mr Chandra shall continue to be the Managing Director of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, the electric vehicle entity and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Resignation of Mr P B Balaji as the Group Chief Financial Officer & KMP effective November 17, 2025. As communicated earlier, Mr Balaji shall join as the Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, UK from November 17, 2025. Appointment of Mr Dhiman Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer & KMP of the Company effective November 17, 2025. 4. Appointment of Non-Executive Director: Appointment of Mr P B Balaji (DIN: 02762983), as an Additional, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director on the Board of the Company effective November 17, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. We are attaching herewith the following: A. Relevant details as prescribed under the SEBI Listing Regulations read alongwith the SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024, as Annexure B and C. B. Copies of resignation letters received from Ms Hanne Sorensen, Mr Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary, Mr Guenter Karl Butschek, Mr Girsh Wagh and Mr P B Balaji, collectively marked as Annexure D. C. Brief profiles of Ms Sudha Krishnan, Mr Shailesh Chandra, Mr P B Balaji and Mr Dhiman Gupta, collectively marked as Annexure E. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 5.00 p.m. (IST)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2025
|17 Jul 2025
|Tata Motors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the financials results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2025
|30 Jul 2025
|The Board of Directors of TML CV Holdings Pte Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has today at its Board meeting approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the name and style of TML CV Holdings B.V. in Netherland
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2025
|18 Apr 2025
|Tata Motors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated ) for the fourth quarter and financial year ending March 31 2025 alongwith the Reports of the Auditors thereon and to recommend to the shareholders for approval to declare a dividend if any on the Ordinary Shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31 2025 at the forthcoming 80th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of the Board meeting approving the results and recommending declaration of final dividend to shareholders Pursuant to Reg 30 of LODR, 2015, please find enclosed herewith intimation regarding appointment of M/s Parikh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2025
|28 Apr 2025
|Tata Motors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the issuance of Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis aggregating upto Rs 500 crore.
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2025
|13 Mar 2025
|Tata Motors Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the issuance of Rated Listed Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis aggregating upto Rs 2000 crore. The intimation is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|TATA MOTORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. The board of directors at its meeting held today i.e., January 29, 2025 has, inter alia, approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results alongwith the Auditors Report thereon and the Unaudited Consolidated financial results alongwith the limited review report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2025)
EBITDA for the quarter dipped 99% y-o-y to ₹17 Crore. In the comparable period, EBITDA for Q2 FY26 was at ₹1,707 Crore.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Voltas Limited, Tata Motors, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, TVS Motors, Zydus Lifesciences, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, etc.
The Winger Plus is powered by a 2.2-litre Dicor diesel engine, delivering 100 hp and 200 Nm of torque.
The company said that this restructuring is part of Tata Motors’ broader corporate reorganisation directed to sharpen focus on core business segments.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Tata Motors, Sai Life Sciences, etc.
The auto business posted a revenue from operations of ₹1.04 Lakh Crore for the quarter ended June 2025.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Voltas, DOMS Industries, etc.
Domestic CV sales came in at 26,432 units, while overseas CV volumes rose sharply to 2,524 units. This is reflecting a 57% growth in international demand.
