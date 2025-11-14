Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations and further to our letter bearing sc nos.18755 dated September 26, 2025 (copy enclosed as Annexure A), we wish to inform you that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited (the Company) held today, i.e., September 26, 2025, the Board has, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee noted/approved, inter alia, the following changes: 1. Cessation of Independent Directors: Ms Hanne Sorensen (DIN:08035439) as a Non-Executive Independent Director from the Board of the Company, effective September 30, 2025. Mr Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary (DIN:08485334) as a Non-Executive Independent Director from the Board of the Company, effective October 1, 2025. Mr Guenter Karl Butschek (DIN:07427375) as a Non-Executive Independent Director from the Board of the Company, effective October 1, 2025. Ms Hanne Sorensen shall continue to be a director, inter alia, on the Board of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc. UK, a material subsidiary of the Company. Mr Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary and Mr Guenter Karl Butschek shall join the Board of TML Commercial Vehicles Limited - the proposed listed entity in which the Commercial Vehicles Business of the Company would be demerged 2. Appointment of Independent Director: Ms Sudha Krishnan (DIN:02885630) as an Additional, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, for a tenure of 5 (five) years commencing from October 1, 2025, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company 3. Change in KMP: Resignation of Mr Girish Wagh (DIN:03119361) as an Executive Director and KMP of the Company effective October 1, 2025. Mr Girish Wagh shall join the Board of TML Commercial Vehicles Limited - the proposed listed entity in which the Commercial Vehicles Business of the Company would be demerged as an Additional Director, Managing Director & CEO as well as KMP effective October 1, 2025. Appointment of Mr Shailesh Chandra (DIN: 07593905) as an Additional Director, Managing Director & CEO as well as KMP of the Company effective October 1, 2025, for a period of 3 (three) years, i.e., from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2028 (both days inclusive), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. Mr Chandra shall continue to be the Managing Director of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, the electric vehicle entity and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Resignation of Mr P B Balaji as the Group Chief Financial Officer & KMP effective November 17, 2025. As communicated earlier, Mr Balaji shall join as the Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, UK from November 17, 2025. Appointment of Mr Dhiman Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer & KMP of the Company effective November 17, 2025. 4. Appointment of Non-Executive Director: Appointment of Mr P B Balaji (DIN: 02762983), as an Additional, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director on the Board of the Company effective November 17, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. We are attaching herewith the following: A. Relevant details as prescribed under the SEBI Listing Regulations read alongwith the SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated November 11, 2024, as Annexure B and C. B. Copies of resignation letters received from Ms Hanne Sorensen, Mr Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary, Mr Guenter Karl Butschek, Mr Girsh Wagh and Mr P B Balaji, collectively marked as Annexure D. C. Brief profiles of Ms Sudha Krishnan, Mr Shailesh Chandra, Mr P B Balaji and Mr Dhiman Gupta, collectively marked as Annexure E. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 5.00 p.m. (IST)