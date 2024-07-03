iifl-logo-icon 1
Finolex Cables Ltd Share Price

1,154.35
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:09 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,154.35
  • Day's High1,154.35
  • 52 Wk High1,700
  • Prev. Close1,154.35
  • Day's Low1,154.35
  • 52 Wk Low 831.25
  • Turnover (lac)2.04
  • P/E32.54
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value292.57
  • EPS35.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,654.55
  • Div. Yield0.69
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Finolex Cables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

1,154.35

Prev. Close

1,154.35

Turnover(Lac.)

2.04

Day's High

1,154.35

Day's Low

1,154.35

52 Week's High

1,700

52 Week's Low

831.25

Book Value

292.57

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,654.55

P/E

32.54

EPS

35.48

Divi. Yield

0.69

Finolex Cables Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Finolex Cables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Finolex Cables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.85%

Non-Promoter- 28.05%

Institutions: 28.05%

Non-Institutions: 36.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Finolex Cables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.59

30.59

30.59

30.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,175.29

3,679.05

3,233.2

2,920.12

Net Worth

4,205.88

3,709.64

3,263.79

2,950.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,768.11

2,877.3

2,815.12

2,444.84

yoy growth (%)

-3.79

2.2

15.14

3.58

Raw materials

-2,051.44

-2,083.35

-2,034.18

-1,726.86

As % of sales

74.1

72.4

72.25

70.63

Employee costs

-137.87

-149.53

-135.46

-119.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

392.12

501.33

504.48

419.32

Depreciation

-38.96

-38.91

-43.8

-48.03

Tax paid

-109.23

-98.85

-146.28

-103.44

Working capital

-0.22

1,016.58

57.55

-22.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.79

2.2

15.14

3.58

Op profit growth

-4.06

-12.41

13.7

9.6

EBIT growth

-21.87

-0.6

19.43

22.66

Net profit growth

-29.71

12.36

13.39

26.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,014.39

4,481.11

3,768.14

2,768.11

2,877.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,014.39

4,481.11

3,768.14

2,768.11

2,877.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

321.46

187.73

398.5

300.41

169.09

Finolex Cables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Finolex Cables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Nikhil Manohar Naik

Independent Director

RAGHURAMAN SRIRAMAN

Independent Director

Zubin F Billimoria

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ratnakar Barve

Independent Director

Vanessa Singh

Assistant Company Secretary

Gayatri Kulkarni

Additional Director

Anoop Krishna

Additional Director

Sanjay Mathur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Siddhesh Mandke

Additional Director

Pravin Ahire

Additional Director

Lipi Todi

Additional Director

Anita Utamsingh

Additional Director

Shefali Shyam

Additional Director

Satyanarayan Goverdhanlal Bagla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Finolex Cables Ltd

Summary

Finolex Cables Limited (FCL) was established in 1958 and has emerged as Indias largest and leading manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacturing of of Electricals Cables, Communication Cables & Other Electrical Appliances. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Panjim in Goa, Pune in Maharashtra and Roorkee in Uttarakhand. To support requirement of copper rods for both types of cables, it manufactures continuous cast copper rods (CCC rods), at its Rod Plant in Goa. The Company has added Electrical Switches, LED based Lamps, Fans, low voltage MCBs, Water Heaters and PVC Conduit Pipes to its range of products.The Company got into the business segment of Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) for all electrical products. The addition of a broad range of FMEG products to its well-established cables and wires portfolio bolstered its presence in the margin accretive B2C market. The Goa plant manufactures Continuous Cast Copper Rods (CCC rods) that form a key raw material input for producing copper-based electrical and communication cables. During the year 1988-89, the company signed a technical collaboration with Norddeutsche Seekable Werke, Germany, for manufacturing hi-tech special submersible cables. Also, they started commercial production at their new plant in Urse. Engineering Monitors (India) Pvt Ltd became the subsidiary of the company during the year. During the year 1992-93, Creole Holdings Company Ltd a
Company FAQs

What is the Finolex Cables Ltd share price today?

The Finolex Cables Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1154.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Finolex Cables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Finolex Cables Ltd is ₹17654.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Finolex Cables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Finolex Cables Ltd is 32.54 and 4.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Finolex Cables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Finolex Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Finolex Cables Ltd is ₹831.25 and ₹1700 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Finolex Cables Ltd?

Finolex Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.44%, 3 Years at 28.97%, 1 Year at 10.96%, 6 Month at -30.50%, 3 Month at -16.40% and 1 Month at 0.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Finolex Cables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Finolex Cables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.86 %
Institutions - 28.06 %
Public - 36.09 %

