Summary

Finolex Cables Limited (FCL) was established in 1958 and has emerged as Indias largest and leading manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacturing of of Electricals Cables, Communication Cables & Other Electrical Appliances. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Panjim in Goa, Pune in Maharashtra and Roorkee in Uttarakhand. To support requirement of copper rods for both types of cables, it manufactures continuous cast copper rods (CCC rods), at its Rod Plant in Goa. The Company has added Electrical Switches, LED based Lamps, Fans, low voltage MCBs, Water Heaters and PVC Conduit Pipes to its range of products.The Company got into the business segment of Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) for all electrical products. The addition of a broad range of FMEG products to its well-established cables and wires portfolio bolstered its presence in the margin accretive B2C market. The Goa plant manufactures Continuous Cast Copper Rods (CCC rods) that form a key raw material input for producing copper-based electrical and communication cables. During the year 1988-89, the company signed a technical collaboration with Norddeutsche Seekable Werke, Germany, for manufacturing hi-tech special submersible cables. Also, they started commercial production at their new plant in Urse. Engineering Monitors (India) Pvt Ltd became the subsidiary of the company during the year. During the year 1992-93, Creole Holdings Company Ltd a

