Open₹1,154.35
Prev. Close₹1,154.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.04
Day's High₹1,154.35
Day's Low₹1,154.35
52 Week's High₹1,700
52 Week's Low₹831.25
Book Value₹292.57
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,654.55
P/E32.54
EPS35.48
Divi. Yield0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.59
30.59
30.59
30.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,175.29
3,679.05
3,233.2
2,920.12
Net Worth
4,205.88
3,709.64
3,263.79
2,950.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,768.11
2,877.3
2,815.12
2,444.84
yoy growth (%)
-3.79
2.2
15.14
3.58
Raw materials
-2,051.44
-2,083.35
-2,034.18
-1,726.86
As % of sales
74.1
72.4
72.25
70.63
Employee costs
-137.87
-149.53
-135.46
-119.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
392.12
501.33
504.48
419.32
Depreciation
-38.96
-38.91
-43.8
-48.03
Tax paid
-109.23
-98.85
-146.28
-103.44
Working capital
-0.22
1,016.58
57.55
-22.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.79
2.2
15.14
3.58
Op profit growth
-4.06
-12.41
13.7
9.6
EBIT growth
-21.87
-0.6
19.43
22.66
Net profit growth
-29.71
12.36
13.39
26.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,014.39
4,481.11
3,768.14
2,768.11
2,877.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,014.39
4,481.11
3,768.14
2,768.11
2,877.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
321.46
187.73
398.5
300.41
169.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Nikhil Manohar Naik
Independent Director
RAGHURAMAN SRIRAMAN
Independent Director
Zubin F Billimoria
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ratnakar Barve
Independent Director
Vanessa Singh
Assistant Company Secretary
Gayatri Kulkarni
Additional Director
Anoop Krishna
Additional Director
Sanjay Mathur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Siddhesh Mandke
Additional Director
Pravin Ahire
Additional Director
Lipi Todi
Additional Director
Anita Utamsingh
Additional Director
Shefali Shyam
Additional Director
Satyanarayan Goverdhanlal Bagla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Finolex Cables Ltd
Summary
Finolex Cables Limited (FCL) was established in 1958 and has emerged as Indias largest and leading manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacturing of of Electricals Cables, Communication Cables & Other Electrical Appliances. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Panjim in Goa, Pune in Maharashtra and Roorkee in Uttarakhand. To support requirement of copper rods for both types of cables, it manufactures continuous cast copper rods (CCC rods), at its Rod Plant in Goa. The Company has added Electrical Switches, LED based Lamps, Fans, low voltage MCBs, Water Heaters and PVC Conduit Pipes to its range of products.The Company got into the business segment of Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) for all electrical products. The addition of a broad range of FMEG products to its well-established cables and wires portfolio bolstered its presence in the margin accretive B2C market. The Goa plant manufactures Continuous Cast Copper Rods (CCC rods) that form a key raw material input for producing copper-based electrical and communication cables. During the year 1988-89, the company signed a technical collaboration with Norddeutsche Seekable Werke, Germany, for manufacturing hi-tech special submersible cables. Also, they started commercial production at their new plant in Urse. Engineering Monitors (India) Pvt Ltd became the subsidiary of the company during the year. During the year 1992-93, Creole Holdings Company Ltd a
The Finolex Cables Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1154.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Finolex Cables Ltd is ₹17654.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Finolex Cables Ltd is 32.54 and 4.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Finolex Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Finolex Cables Ltd is ₹831.25 and ₹1700 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Finolex Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.44%, 3 Years at 28.97%, 1 Year at 10.96%, 6 Month at -30.50%, 3 Month at -16.40% and 1 Month at 0.32%.
