|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|8
|400
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today recommended a dividend @ 400% (i.e. @ Rs 8 per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid up) for the Financial Year ended 31 st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
