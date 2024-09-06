Finolex Cables Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.59
30.59
30.59
30.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,175.29
3,679.05
3,233.2
2,920.12
Net Worth
4,205.88
3,709.64
3,263.79
2,950.71
Minority Interest
Debt
18.06
13.61
8.79
6.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
80.16
51.45
40.68
44.32
Total Liabilities
4,304.1
3,774.7
3,313.26
3,001.73
Fixed Assets
612.01
455.99
466.95
420.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,576.38
1,712.73
1,120.45
937.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.72
18.39
14.54
10.22
Networking Capital
997
1,514.24
1,673.38
1,580.45
Inventories
576.33
674.62
653.11
755.4
Inventory Days
99.6
Sundry Debtors
177.47
217.76
177.15
176.55
Debtor Days
23.27
Other Current Assets
587.69
948.82
1,144.58
908.75
Sundry Creditors
-234.21
-208.7
-190.05
-176.03
Creditor Days
23.21
Other Current Liabilities
-110.28
-118.26
-111.41
-84.22
Cash
97.99
73.35
37.94
53.72
Total Assets
4,304.1
3,774.7
3,313.26
3,001.73
