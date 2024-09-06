iifl-logo-icon 1
Finolex Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,105.15
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

392.12

501.33

504.48

419.32

Depreciation

-38.96

-38.91

-43.8

-48.03

Tax paid

-109.23

-98.85

-146.28

-103.44

Working capital

-0.22

1,016.58

57.55

-22.16

Other operating items

Operating

243.71

1,380.15

371.95

245.69

Capital expenditure

46.44

53.31

32.68

30.1

Free cash flow

290.16

1,433.46

404.64

275.79

Equity raised

5,325.27

4,448.87

3,651.96

3,095.97

Investing

211.31

-488.93

318.95

195.4

Financing

14.64

8.78

2.08

52.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5,841.38

5,402.18

4,377.63

3,619.61

