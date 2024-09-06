Finolex Cables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
392.12
501.33
504.48
419.32
Depreciation
-38.96
-38.91
-43.8
-48.03
Tax paid
-109.23
-98.85
-146.28
-103.44
Working capital
-0.22
1,016.58
57.55
-22.16
Other operating items
Operating
243.71
1,380.15
371.95
245.69
Capital expenditure
46.44
53.31
32.68
30.1
Free cash flow
290.16
1,433.46
404.64
275.79
Equity raised
5,325.27
4,448.87
3,651.96
3,095.97
Investing
211.31
-488.93
318.95
195.4
Financing
14.64
8.78
2.08
52.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5,841.38
5,402.18
4,377.63
3,619.61
