Finolex Cables Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,039.05
(-4.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Finolex Cables Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

35.85%

35.85%

35.85%

35.85%

35.85%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

27.23%

28.05%

28.49%

27.4%

26.95%

Non-Institutions

36.9%

36.08%

35.65%

36.56%

37.02%

Total Non-Promoter

64.14%

64.14%

64.14%

63.97%

63.97%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0.16%

0.16%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.85%

Non-Promoter- 27.23%

Institutions: 27.23%

Non-Institutions: 36.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

QUICKLINKS FOR Finolex Cables Ltd

