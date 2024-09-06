Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
35.85%
35.85%
35.85%
35.85%
35.85%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
27.23%
28.05%
28.49%
27.4%
26.95%
Non-Institutions
36.9%
36.08%
35.65%
36.56%
37.02%
Total Non-Promoter
64.14%
64.14%
64.14%
63.97%
63.97%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0.16%
0.16%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.