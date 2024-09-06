Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,768.11
2,877.3
2,815.12
2,444.84
yoy growth (%)
-3.79
2.2
15.14
3.58
Raw materials
-2,051.44
-2,083.35
-2,034.18
-1,726.86
As % of sales
74.1
72.4
72.25
70.63
Employee costs
-137.87
-149.53
-135.46
-119.19
As % of sales
4.98
5.19
4.81
4.87
Other costs
-223.95
-274.52
-223.16
-227.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.09
9.54
7.92
9.29
Operating profit
354.85
369.9
422.32
371.43
OPM
12.81
12.85
15
15.19
Depreciation
-38.96
-38.91
-43.8
-48.03
Interest expense
-0.76
-1.55
-1.44
-4.29
Other income
76.99
171.89
127.4
100.21
Profit before tax
392.12
501.33
504.48
419.32
Taxes
-109.23
-98.85
-146.28
-103.44
Tax rate
-27.85
-19.71
-28.99
-24.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
282.89
402.48
358.2
315.88
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
282.89
402.48
358.2
315.88
yoy growth (%)
-29.71
12.36
13.39
26.93
NPM
10.21
13.98
12.72
12.92
