Finolex Cables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,116.9
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:39:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,768.11

2,877.3

2,815.12

2,444.84

yoy growth (%)

-3.79

2.2

15.14

3.58

Raw materials

-2,051.44

-2,083.35

-2,034.18

-1,726.86

As % of sales

74.1

72.4

72.25

70.63

Employee costs

-137.87

-149.53

-135.46

-119.19

As % of sales

4.98

5.19

4.81

4.87

Other costs

-223.95

-274.52

-223.16

-227.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.09

9.54

7.92

9.29

Operating profit

354.85

369.9

422.32

371.43

OPM

12.81

12.85

15

15.19

Depreciation

-38.96

-38.91

-43.8

-48.03

Interest expense

-0.76

-1.55

-1.44

-4.29

Other income

76.99

171.89

127.4

100.21

Profit before tax

392.12

501.33

504.48

419.32

Taxes

-109.23

-98.85

-146.28

-103.44

Tax rate

-27.85

-19.71

-28.99

-24.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

282.89

402.48

358.2

315.88

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

282.89

402.48

358.2

315.88

yoy growth (%)

-29.71

12.36

13.39

26.93

NPM

10.21

13.98

12.72

12.92

