Finolex Cables Q4 Net Profit Rises 3% YoY to ₹191.7 Crore

Finolex Cables Ltd released its Q4 FY 25 results in which it posts 13.8% YoY rise in profit at ₹136.27 crore. Finolex Cables Ltd reported a 13.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 with revenue coming in at ₹1,594.6 crore as against ₹1,401 crore in Q4FY24.

The company’s net profit grew by 3% Yoy at ₹191.7 crore in Q4 FY25. This is against ₹186 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA was at ₹170.8 crore growing by 5.5% while the EBITDA margin stood at 10.71% in comparison to 11.56% YoY pulling down mainly due to commodity price volatility and higher input costs.

In volumes, Electrical Wires registered a 7% growth, whereas Cables recorded a significant 50% recovery on the back of strong demand in infrastructure and industrial applications.

Within Communication Cables, volumes in Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) jumped more than 30%, partly compensating for a drop in other sub-segments of the communication cable segment. For the entire FY25 fiscal, Finolex Cables posted a revenue of ₹5,318.9 crore, up 6 per cent over the year-ago period.

While volumes for the Electrical Wires remained flat on a full year basis, the Cables volumes registered a 15 % growth and the OFC volumes jumped by 30 %. However, revenue upside was somewhat capped by price attrition in the fibre space.

The company’s new products portfolio added more than ₹250 crore to FY25 sales, representing a 14% increase and a sign of greater picks up in value-added segments.

The Board of Directors has also proposed a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share (400%) for the FY25, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Finolex Cables continues to focus on further diversifying its product basket, cost efficiency drive and building leadership position in the electrical and communication cables segment in a challenging macro environment.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com