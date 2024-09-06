Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.79
2.2
15.14
3.58
Op profit growth
-3.45
-13.01
11.33
10.49
EBIT growth
-6.37
-20.8
35.19
14.24
Net profit growth
18.02
18.44
-17.52
21.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.37
13.32
15.65
16.19
EBIT margin
14.74
15.15
19.55
16.65
Net profit margin
16.67
13.58
11.72
16.37
RoCE
12
15.25
23.29
20.16
RoNW
3.59
3.59
3.61
5.1
RoA
3.39
3.41
3.49
4.95
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
30.17
25.56
21.58
26.17
Dividend per share
5.5
5.5
4
3
Cash EPS
27.62
23.02
18.72
23.03
Book value per share
223.25
196.39
158.81
139.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.62
7.95
31.01
19.74
P/CEPS
13.78
8.83
35.75
22.43
P/B
1.7
1.03
4.21
3.69
EV/EBIDTA
12.92
4.59
17.04
16.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-41.57
-27.86
-39.88
-25.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.96
22.95
19.4
18.68
Inventory days
88.9
69.27
62.3
59.06
Creditor days
-25.47
-24.59
-28.11
-24.77
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-537.11
-281.29
-382.34
-94.93
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.3
-0.04
-0.08
Net debt / op. profit
-0.12
-2.41
-0.23
-0.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.1
-72.4
-72.25
-70.63
Employee costs
-4.98
-5.19
-4.81
-4.87
Other costs
-7.53
-9.07
-7.27
-8.29
