Finolex Cables Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,014.39
4,481.11
3,768.14
2,768.11
2,877.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,014.39
4,481.11
3,768.14
2,768.11
2,877.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
321.46
187.73
398.5
300.41
169.09
Total Income
5,335.85
4,668.84
4,166.64
3,068.52
3,046.39
Total Expenditure
4,426.18
3,971.75
3,339.64
2,397.93
2,493.88
PBIDT
909.67
697.09
827
670.59
552.51
Interest
2.03
1.24
1.52
0.76
1.55
PBDT
907.64
695.85
825.48
669.83
550.96
Depreciation
43.85
46.4
38.85
38.96
38.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
158.04
145.04
127.92
112.63
123.24
Deferred Tax
54.06
0.13
59.57
56.78
-2.19
Reported Profit After Tax
651.69
504.28
599.14
461.46
391
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
651.69
504.28
599.14
461.46
391
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
651.69
504.28
599.14
461.46
391
EPS (Unit Curr.)
42.61
32.97
39.18
30.17
25.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
400
350
300
275
275
Equity
30.59
30.59
30.59
30.59
30.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.14
15.55
21.94
24.22
19.2
PBDTM(%)
18.1
15.52
21.9
24.19
19.14
PATM(%)
12.99
11.25
15.9
16.67
13.58
