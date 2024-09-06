|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|FINOLEX CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results Financial Results as on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|FINOLEX CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday 10th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|FINOLEX CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and declaration of dividend for the year 2023-24. The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend at 400%. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Intimation of appointment of Director
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|FINOLEX CABLES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Delisting of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of Finolex Cables Limited (the Company) from Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Luxembourg. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
