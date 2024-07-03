Summary

Kaynes Technology India Limited was incorporated on March 28, 2008 at Mysore, Karnataka as a Private Limited Company under theCompanies Act, 1956, with the name Kaynes Technology India Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Kaynes Technology India Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited on March 24, 2022 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC consequent upon change of name on March 31, 2022. The Company is primarily engaged in Design and Manufacturing of advanced electronic modules and solutions catering to a wide range of industries.The Company is engaged in Design and Manufacturing of advanced electronic modules and solutions catering to a wide range of industries. Its business is classified based on services the Company operate. It undertake Build To Print or Build to Specificationsof complex box builds, sub-systems and products across various industry verticals. It undertake turnkey electronics manufacturing services of PCBAs, cable harness, magnetics and plastics ranging from prototyping to product realization including mass manufacturing. Apart from these, it offer ODM services in smart metering technology, smart street lighting, brush less DC (BLDC) technology, inverter technology, gallium nitride based charging technology and providing IoT solutions for making smart consumerappliances or devices IoT connected.The Companys services include PCB cladding or electrical schematics to embedded design and submitting proof of c

Read More