iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaynes Technology India Ltd Share Price

7,353.3
(-2.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7,547.25
  • Day's High7,590
  • 52 Wk High7,822
  • Prev. Close7,544.7
  • Day's Low7,330
  • 52 Wk Low 2,424
  • Turnover (lac)10,753.68
  • P/E258.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value396.8
  • EPS29.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47,069.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kaynes Technology India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

7,547.25

Prev. Close

7,544.7

Turnover(Lac.)

10,753.68

Day's High

7,590

Day's Low

7,330

52 Week's High

7,822

52 Week's Low

2,424

Book Value

396.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47,069.04

P/E

258.77

EPS

29.15

Divi. Yield

0

Kaynes Technology India Ltd Corporate Action

23 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

Kaynes Technology India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kaynes Technology India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.74%

Non-Promoter- 30.99%

Institutions: 30.99%

Non-Institutions: 11.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kaynes Technology India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.92

58.14

46.16

6.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0.38

1.08

Reserves

2,364.86

900.24

156.25

131.42

Net Worth

2,428.78

958.38

202.79

139.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,804.62

1,126.11

706.25

420.63

368.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,804.62

1,126.11

706.25

420.63

368.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

55.92

11.4

4.11

4.04

1.93

View Annually Results

Kaynes Technology India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kaynes Technology India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Savitha Ramesh

Managing Director

Ramesh Kunhikannan

Whole Time Director & CFO

Jairam Paravastu Sampath

Independent Director

SEEPLAPUTHUR GANAPATHIRAMASWAMY MURALI

Independent Director

ANUP KUMAR

Independent Director

Koshy Alexander

Independent Director

POORNIMA RANGANATH

Independent Director

Heinz Moitzi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kaynes Technology India Ltd

Summary

Kaynes Technology India Limited was incorporated on March 28, 2008 at Mysore, Karnataka as a Private Limited Company under theCompanies Act, 1956, with the name Kaynes Technology India Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Kaynes Technology India Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited on March 24, 2022 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC consequent upon change of name on March 31, 2022. The Company is primarily engaged in Design and Manufacturing of advanced electronic modules and solutions catering to a wide range of industries.The Company is engaged in Design and Manufacturing of advanced electronic modules and solutions catering to a wide range of industries. Its business is classified based on services the Company operate. It undertake Build To Print or Build to Specificationsof complex box builds, sub-systems and products across various industry verticals. It undertake turnkey electronics manufacturing services of PCBAs, cable harness, magnetics and plastics ranging from prototyping to product realization including mass manufacturing. Apart from these, it offer ODM services in smart metering technology, smart street lighting, brush less DC (BLDC) technology, inverter technology, gallium nitride based charging technology and providing IoT solutions for making smart consumerappliances or devices IoT connected.The Companys services include PCB cladding or electrical schematics to embedded design and submitting proof of c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kaynes Technology India Ltd share price today?

The Kaynes Technology India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7353.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kaynes Technology India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaynes Technology India Ltd is ₹47069.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kaynes Technology India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kaynes Technology India Ltd is 258.77 and 19.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kaynes Technology India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaynes Technology India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaynes Technology India Ltd is ₹2424 and ₹7822 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kaynes Technology India Ltd?

Kaynes Technology India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 121.96%, 1 Year at 195.18%, 6 Month at 89.26%, 3 Month at 44.39% and 1 Month at 21.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kaynes Technology India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kaynes Technology India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.75 %
Institutions - 30.99 %
Public - 11.26 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaynes Technology India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.