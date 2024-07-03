Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹7,547.25
Prev. Close₹7,544.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,753.68
Day's High₹7,590
Day's Low₹7,330
52 Week's High₹7,822
52 Week's Low₹2,424
Book Value₹396.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47,069.04
P/E258.77
EPS29.15
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.92
58.14
46.16
6.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0.38
1.08
Reserves
2,364.86
900.24
156.25
131.42
Net Worth
2,428.78
958.38
202.79
139.3
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,804.62
1,126.11
706.25
420.63
368.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,804.62
1,126.11
706.25
420.63
368.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
55.92
11.4
4.11
4.04
1.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Savitha Ramesh
Managing Director
Ramesh Kunhikannan
Whole Time Director & CFO
Jairam Paravastu Sampath
Independent Director
SEEPLAPUTHUR GANAPATHIRAMASWAMY MURALI
Independent Director
ANUP KUMAR
Independent Director
Koshy Alexander
Independent Director
POORNIMA RANGANATH
Independent Director
Heinz Moitzi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kaynes Technology India Ltd
Summary
Kaynes Technology India Limited was incorporated on March 28, 2008 at Mysore, Karnataka as a Private Limited Company under theCompanies Act, 1956, with the name Kaynes Technology India Private Limited. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Kaynes Technology India Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited on March 24, 2022 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by RoC consequent upon change of name on March 31, 2022. The Company is primarily engaged in Design and Manufacturing of advanced electronic modules and solutions catering to a wide range of industries.The Company is engaged in Design and Manufacturing of advanced electronic modules and solutions catering to a wide range of industries. Its business is classified based on services the Company operate. It undertake Build To Print or Build to Specificationsof complex box builds, sub-systems and products across various industry verticals. It undertake turnkey electronics manufacturing services of PCBAs, cable harness, magnetics and plastics ranging from prototyping to product realization including mass manufacturing. Apart from these, it offer ODM services in smart metering technology, smart street lighting, brush less DC (BLDC) technology, inverter technology, gallium nitride based charging technology and providing IoT solutions for making smart consumerappliances or devices IoT connected.The Companys services include PCB cladding or electrical schematics to embedded design and submitting proof of c
Read More
The Kaynes Technology India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7353.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaynes Technology India Ltd is ₹47069.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kaynes Technology India Ltd is 258.77 and 19.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaynes Technology India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaynes Technology India Ltd is ₹2424 and ₹7822 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kaynes Technology India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 121.96%, 1 Year at 195.18%, 6 Month at 89.26%, 3 Month at 44.39% and 1 Month at 21.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.