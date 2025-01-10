To the Members of

Kaynes Technology India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements ofKaynes Technology India Limited which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss(including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the Standalone State of Affairs of the Company as at 31 March, the total comprehensive income, 2024, and its Profit the cash flow flows and the changes in equity for the year ended

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specfied under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the Ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significancein our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report: on that date.

Key Audit Matter

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue Recognition: Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when control of the goods or services are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. The Company has generally concluded that it is the principal in its revenue arrangements because it typically controls the goods or services before transferring them to the customer. Audit procedures performed to address the key audit matter: Our audit procedures included, among others, inquiries with management regarding significant new contracts and relevant changes in existing contracts. The procedures also included reading significant new contracts to understand the terms and conditions and their impact on revenue recognition. Revenue towards satisfaction of a performance obligation is measured at the amount of transaction price (net of variable consideration) allocated to that performance obligation. The transaction price of goods sold and services rendered is net of variable consideration on account of various discounts and schemes offered by the Company as part of the contract. This variable consideration is estimated based on the expected value of outflow. Revenue (net of variable consideration) is recognised only to the extent that it is highly probable that the amount will not be subject to significant reversal when uncertainty relating to its recognition is resolved. On a sample basis, we reconciled revenue to the supporting documentation, such as sales orders, invoices and other relevant documents. A specific emphasis was set on verifying that revenue transactions at the end of the financial year and at the beginning of the new financial year have been recognised in the proper accounting period by comparing revenues close to the balance sheet date with the respective contractual terms. The Company has ascertained that all performance obligations are performed at a point in time. Our procedures also involved testing the performance obligations in the contract and the variable consideration, if any. We also test-checked instances for transfer of control to the customer with the necessary documentation.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance, of theCompany in accordance with the Accounting Principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specfied under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to inflow uence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on theCompanys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial including the disclosures, and whether and Lossthe Standalone (including Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements that, or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements may be in We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We also communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings that identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

As required by the Companies (Independent Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specfied in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone other Statement of Profit comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specfied under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. we f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Companyof has pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS financial statements- Refer Note 27 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. As explained by the management, the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. The Company has neither declared nor paid interim dividend or final dividend during the year. Therefore, reporting under Rule 11(f) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit and on the basis of test checking of selected samples, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors Report

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give a statement on the matters Specfied in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. i) In respect of Property Plant and Equipment:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment and its intangible assets.

b. The Company has a programme of physical verification of its fixed assets under which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner.In our opinion,the periodicity of physicalveri cationis reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed in such verification.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of following immovable properties (other than properties where company is the lessee, and the lease agreement are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are not held in the name of the Company:

Description Gross Carrying Value Held in name of Whether promoter/ director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being in name of company Land 1.18 Mn P K Bansal No 12 April, 2012 To be registered

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible Assets during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii) In respect of Inventory: a. The Inventories have been physically verified duringtheyearbythemanagement.Inouropinion, thefrequencyofsuchv erification

We have been informed that the Company is in the process of reconciling the differences, if any, noticed on physical verification. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of fifty Mn rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. there are differences that are immaterial between the quarterly returns /statements filed by Company with such banks and the books of account of the Company.

iii) In respect of investment, loans, advances, guarantee: According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, firms, Limited to companies, Liability Partnerships or any other parties, the details has been given below:

(a) During the year the Company has not provided loans and advances, stood guarantee, or provided security to any entity other than subsidiary companies as below- The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

Advances Amount given in current year Balance as on 31 March, 2024 Kaynes International Design & Manufacturing Private Limited 189.68 65.16 Kaynes Mechatronics Private Limited 64.69 64.69 Kaynes Circuits India Private Limited 1.77 1.77 Loans Digicom Electronics Inc 49.79 49.79 Kemsys Technologies Private Limited 18.51 18.51 Kaynes Semicon Private Limited 240.49 223.84 Kemsys Technologies Private Limited 45.99 - Kaynes Electronics Manufacturing Private Limited 1,749.95 2,247.97 Guarantee Kaynes International Design & Manufacturing Private Limited - 80.4

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of such all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, with respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, are repayable on demand

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) Based on our verification of records, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment are as follows:

Sl. No. Name of the Borrower As at 31 March, 2024 1 Kemsys Technologies Private Limited 18.51 2 Digicom electronics Inc 49.79

iv) In respect of Compliance of Provision of Section 185 and 186: According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specfied under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specfied under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to Section 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under apply.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company as specfied under Section 148(1) of the Act, for maintenance of cost records in respect of products manufactured by the Company, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues generally have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect to the above statues, outstanding as at 31 March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (in Mn) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act 1961 Income-tax 6.05 AY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) The Income Tax Act 1961 Income-tax 31.81 AY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) The Income Tax Act 1961 TDS 1.62 Various Years Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS) The Value Added Tax 2005 Commercial Tax 23.95 Various Years Assistant Commissioner The Income Tax Act 1961 TDS 19.82 Various Years Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) The Income Tax Act 1961 Income-tax 1.74 AY 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed by the Company as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks, government, or debenture holders.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-termbasis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

x) a. According to the information and explanation given to us and procedure performed by us, the Company has utilised the money raised by the way of Initial public offer and QIB for the purpose for which they were raised and the balance funds, pending utilisation, are temporarily invested in short term fixed deposits with bank and Mutual Funds. The details are as below:

Nature of the fund raised Purpose for which funds were raised Total Amount Raised/Opening Unutilised Balance ( in Mn) Amount utilised for other purpose Unutilised balance as at balance sheet date Details of default Subsequently rectified and details QIP Establishment of the OSAT Facility 7,567.11 Nil 6,841.82 No default Not applicable QIP Establishment of the PCB Facility 3,072.89 Nil 3,072.89 No default Not applicable QIP General corporate purposes 3,100.00 Nil 2,205.94 No default Not applicable

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(x) (b) is not applicable.

xi) a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45 - IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to transfer any unspent amount to a Fund specfied in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the said Act.

xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. However, the existing policies, systems, procedures and internal controls followed by the Company have to be completely and appropriately documented and reconciled.

MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the ICAI)”. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required the Companies Act, 2013(the Act).

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing (‘the Standards), issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls overfinancial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. This includes those policies and procedures that:

i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable ectthe detail, accurately and fairly reflow transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.