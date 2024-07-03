Kaynes Technology India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
572.12
503.98
637.3
509.29
360.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
572.12
503.98
637.3
509.29
360.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.55
28.31
29.41
9.42
8.96
Total Income
605.67
532.28
666.72
518.72
369.81
Total Expenditure
489.99
437.08
542.07
439.42
312.05
PBIDT
115.68
95.21
124.65
79.3
57.76
Interest
22.14
22.72
15.34
14.85
11.81
PBDT
93.54
72.48
109.31
64.45
45.94
Depreciation
8.59
8.37
7.38
5.96
6.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
21.8
13.96
17.03
12.75
8.38
Deferred Tax
2.93
-0.62
3.64
0.55
-1.29
Reported Profit After Tax
60.21
50.78
81.26
45.19
32.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
60.21
50.78
81.26
45.19
32.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
60.21
50.78
81.26
45.19
32.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.38
7.93
13.13
7.72
5.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
64.01
63.92
63.92
63.92
58.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.21
18.89
19.55
15.57
16
PBDTM(%)
16.34
14.38
17.15
12.65
12.73
PATM(%)
10.52
10.07
12.75
8.87
8.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.