Kaynes Technology India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.92
58.14
46.16
6.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0.38
1.08
Reserves
2,364.86
900.24
156.25
131.42
Net Worth
2,428.78
958.38
202.79
139.3
Minority Interest
Debt
279.46
145.1
182.94
137.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.05
9.68
9.84
7.58
Total Liabilities
2,727.29
1,113.16
395.57
283.9
Fixed Assets
232.63
144.96
111.31
76.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
174.21
4.01
2.79
3.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.77
2
1.77
1.56
Networking Capital
794.31
483.08
260
189.35
Inventories
472.62
401.63
216.54
152.52
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
126.14
220.26
188.9
121.55
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
447.29
150.04
70.03
38.76
Sundry Creditors
-188.93
-216.74
-158.7
-88
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-62.81
-72.11
-56.77
-35.48
Cash
1,515.38
479.1
19.69
13.1
Total Assets
2,727.3
1,113.15
395.56
283.89
