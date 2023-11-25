|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Nov 2023
|16 Dec 2023
|Notice of EGM of Kaynes Technology India Limited Record Date / Cut-off date for EGM KAYNES TECHNOLOGY INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Newspaper Publications (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2023) Proceedings of EGM Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2023)
